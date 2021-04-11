The Best Workout Sets For Women To Shop For To Make You Look Like J.Lo At The Gym

Who said sweating can’t look stylish? Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Culpo & more celebs love hitting the gym in matching workout sets & you can shop our faves right here!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Shopping for activewear is no easy task, especially when you’re on the hunt for flattering, comfortable, and cost-efficient matching sets. That sounds like a lot of criteria, right? Well, to ensure that your latest shopping venture is an easy one, we’ve rounded up the most stylish, celeb-loved workout sets to shop — right here, right now!

Workout outfits, specifically matching sets, are one of the hottest trends in Hollywood. Stars like Jennifer Lopez and Olivia Culpo love to sweat in matching sets. You can catch these two out and about in LA sporting stylish activewear. J.Lo loves a stand-out set with prints and other details such as mesh material and cut-outs. In July of 2020, she was spotted in The Hamptons wearing a pair of blue and grey high-waist leggings with flower and moon designs on each leg. The Hustlers star was photographed riding a bike (one of her go-to workouts with fiance Alex Rodriguez) in the lavish beach location. When Jennifer decides to rock a solid matching set, she usually opts for bright colors (as seen in the above photo).

1. Hotexy Women’s Workout Set

For a red hot workout set like the one J.Lo is rocking above, here’s an affordable alternative on Amazon. Don’t let the cheap price point fool you, though. One reviewer noted that the set’s material “is thick enough that it is not see through but it is breathable,” while another reviewer was happy to report that this snug set wasn’t “slipping down” amid workouts and walks. $26, amazon.com

2. Alo Yoga’s ‘No Limit’ Bra & ‘No Limit’ Legging

Celebs love Alo Yoga — just ask Olivia Culpo, who’s wearing one of the brand’s sets in the above photo. With that said, we of course had to include a set from this celebrity-favorite brand! Since Olivia’s wearing a coral set, we also wanted to show you two pieces within the orange family: the $62 No Limit Bra and $118 High-Waist 7/8 No Limit Legging. Alo Yoga’s workout pieces are known for feeling like butter, and we’re particularly obsessed with this set because of the bra’s scoop neckline (very trendy) and the legging’s “front-smoothing panel for commando comfort” (goodbye awkward underwear lines). $180, aloyoga.com

3. Bold Blue Bodycon Tracksuit

As we mentioned earlier, J.Lo loves a bold monochrome look. Here’s another set like that, minus the itty-bitty sports bra (if you’re not into the super cropped look). The top that comes with this workout set instead fits like a halter tank and features the honeycomb texture that’s popular on TikTok right now. Amazon reviewers gushed over this set, saying it fit “perfectly,” is “very comfortable” and feels “very soft,” among many other compliments. $27, amazon.com

4. FAMITION 2 Pieces Compression Workout Outfit Set

Sleek and discreet: if you’re looking for more coverage, check out this workout set from FAMITION. With slimming long sleeves and a top with a crewneck top, this workout outfit is cute enough to be seen in while out and about town, but is designed well enough for a heavy-duty workout. The sleeves cover your hands (but still have holes for your thumbs) to protect them as you lift weights, and are also made of a compression fabric (90 percent nylon, nine percent spandex) to keep everything tight and secure. There are still sexy features, though, to give this workout set that J.Lo touch: for example, the cutout on the back of the top! $29, amazon.com

5. HAODIAN Women’s Yoga Outfit

Okay, it’s time to take a break from all these solid color workout sets and introduce one with a pattern. Why not try green jacquard camouflage for a change? We love this set because the camouflage pattern is fun yet subtle enough to not look like a leftover trend from 2018. The wrap-style sports bra is also an especially unique feature that’s rare to find among sports bras. And, of course, this workout set is seamless! $31, amazon.com

6. GXIN Women Workout 2 Piece Outfit

This workout set is the definition of seamless. No pronounced lines, no texture, no patterns: this is just a simple and soft workout set in that buttery fabric that every workout influencer seems to film their exercise regimens in. It really is made for any regimen, too: the fabric is “squat proof,” meaning it won’t suddenly turn see-through the moment you dip your hips with the barbell in your hands. It’s also “quick dry and moisture wicking,” according to its Amazon page. Rock this monochrome set with a pair of ankle socks and dad shoes, just like the model below, for that LA gal on-the-go look. $26, amazon.com

7. HAODIAN Women’s Ribbed Workout Set

We wanted to end this shopping guide with something a little different: a ribbed workout set. Out of all the workout outfits on this list, this set is probably the easiest to transition to a daytime look, since ribbed material is such a trendy type of fabric that many clothing pieces are made of. The sports bra that comes with this set also features removable pads and a U-shaped back, meaning that you won’t have to worry about a tight bra trapping sweat in. $29, amazon.com