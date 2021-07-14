5 Things

Nicole Pantenburg: 5 Things To Know About Babyface’s Wife As The Pair File For Divorce

nicole pantenburg babyface
Shutterstock
Megan Fox and Brian Austin GreenFerrari's 60th Anniversary Gala, Los Angeles, America - 11 Oct 2014Ferrari's 60th Anniversary Gala
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, left, and Kayla Nicole arrive at the ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
(L-R) Tracy Morgan and Megan Wollover arrives at The 2019 ESPYs held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Entertainment Weekly hosts 2018 Pre-Emmy Party Pictured: Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech Ref: SPL5024789 150918 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Tony DiMaio / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
News Writer

After over seven years of marriage, Babyface and his wife Nicole Pantenburg are filing for divorce.

R&B star Babyface62, and his wife Nicole “Nikki” Pantenburg, 48, announced that they’re filing for divorce on Wednesday July 14. The singer, whose real name is Kenneth Edmonds, and his wife said that they’re calling it a day with a joint statement to People. “After much thought and with great sadness, we have decided to end our marriage,” the couple said. The pair mentioned how important their daughter, Peyton, 12, is in the next steps. “We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being. We ask for personal privacy for ourselves and our daughter as we navigate these new steps as a family,” the statement said. Here is everything you need to know about Nicole!

Nicole and Babyface announced that they’re getting a divorce on Wednesday. (Shutterstock)

1. Nicole Is A Dancer.

Before she got together with Babyface in 2007, Nicole had established herself as a dancer and was reportedly close friends with Janet Jacksonwho she was a backup dancer for, according to Hot New Hip Hop. Singer Taj Jackson pointed out that Nicole can be seen in the background of Janet’s “If” music video, when he shared a behind-the-scenes clip on Twitter in May 2020.

2. Nicole Is An Actress.

Besides dancing, Nicole also landed a few small TV and movie roles. She appeared in the comedies Longshot and Chasing Papi. She also had recurring parts in the shows Moesha and For Your Love. Perhaps most notably, she played a dancer in an episode of That ’70s Show, according to her IMDb.

Related Gallery

Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds -- PICS

Kenneth Babyface Edmonds Babyface in concert, Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg, South Africa - 03 Sep 2015 Toni Braxton was also part of the concert line up
Babyface is seen at 2016 Essence Festival at Mercedes-Benz Superdomeon, in New Orleans 2016 Essence Fest - Day 2, New Orleans, USA
Kenneth Babyface Edmonds Celebrities at Craig's Restaurant, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Mar 2018

Nicole and Babyface were married for seven years. (Shutterstock)

3. Nicole Was Married To Babyface For 7 Years.

Nicole was Babyface’s third wife. The “Every Time I Close My Eyes” singer’s first wife was a woman named Denise, but his second marriage was more publicized. He was married to his second wife Tracey Edmonds from 1992 until 2005. Babyface met Nicole in 2007, and the pair dated for seven years before tying the knot on May 17, 2014.

4. Nicole Has A Daughter With Babyface

Nicole gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Peyton, in 2008. Peyton is Babyface’s third child. He had two sons, Brandon and Dylan, with Tracey. Babyface spoke about how the “big love of [his] life” tends to vary between his then-wife, three children, and occasionally his mother in a 2015 interview with NPR. “The big love of my life. That’s a hard question, because there’s a lot of loves in my life. There’s my wife, Nikki. There’s my daughter and my boys,” he said.

5. Nicole’s Wedding To Babyface Was A Star-Studded Affair

Given that Babyface is such a well-respected figure in the music industry, the couple had a few celebrities come to their wedding to celebrate with them in 2014. Babyface first announced that he was engaged during a 2014 BET interview with Toni Braxton. When Toni asked if he’d consider getting married again, Babyface humorously responded, “I’ve already considered it. I’m engaged, so yes.” Some of the guests for their wedding included Oprah Winfrey and singer Carole B. Sager, according to Page Six.

 