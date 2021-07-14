‘Outer Banks’ New Season 2 Trailer: The Lives Of The Pogues Are In Peril & Rafe Is Still Crazy AF

There are only two weeks left until ‘Outer Banks’ season 2, and Netflix decided to bless us all with another trailer.

The talk of summer TV 2021 is going to be all about Outer Banks season 2. With less than a month before the second season drops, Netflix revealed the full trailer on July 14 This new footage gave new glimpses at the adventures, romances, and dangers ahead. Brace yourselves, because the lives of the Pogues are in danger.

John B and Sarah Cameron are on the run in the Bahamas, and they have to go to great lengths to survive. Ward’s still out there, too, and John B’s still a wanted man. The stakes have never been higher. Ward and Rafe seemingly find John B and Sarah in the Bahamas, and Rafe points his gun right at the couple.

Meanwhile, the other Pogues cross paths with someone Ward also double-crossed. They go on a hunt for the treasure, and things only get more dangerous. Rafe tries to shoot JJ, John B and Sarah jump from a boat into the ocean, Pope takes a dangerous fall, and Kiara is seen holding a bloodied JJ.

The first teaser was released in early June 2021. While John B. and Sarah are on the run in what appears to be in the Bahamas, the rest of the Pogues are back home mourning their friends. Only the people on the boat that rescued John B. and Sarah know that they’re actually alive. John B. and Sarah’s family and friends think they’re dead after JJ’s boat crashed in the tropical storm.

In the photos of season 2, summer is coming to an end. JJ, Kiara, and Pope have to go back to school. Don’t worry, the Pogues back home still get themselves into plenty of trouble. JJ and Kiara are seen jumping a fence in one of the photos.

Details about the second season have been scarce, but the EPs have stressed that fans need to strap in for quite a ride. “Season 2 is going to test our crew like never before. We’ve turned up the dial on everything fans loved about season one – more mystery, more romance, and higher stakes. It’s a full-throttle, action-packed adventure and these photos offer a glimpse into the next chapter for our Pogues. All we can say for now is buckle up, it’s going to be a wild ride,” creators and executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke said in a statement.

The first season was released in April 2020, and Outer Banks was one of the most popular teen shows of 2020. The show was renewed in July 2020, and the Outer Banks crew quickly began filming later in the year. All 10 episodes of Outer Banks will drop July 30 on Netflix.