See Pics

Britney Spears Rocks Super Sexy Maid Outfit In New Photos Amid Legal Battle

britney spears
Top Photo Corporation/Shutterstock
Britney Spears performs at the 2016 Jingle Ball at Staples Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears performs at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Palms Hotel and Casino on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer

Britney Spears modeled a maid outfit on the eve of the next court hearing for her conservatorship. See the pics.

Britney Spears donned a seductive maid outfit in a series of photos on July 13. The pop star, 39, shared two photos in the black costume with yellow ruffles against a red backdrop on Instagram on Tuesday. She captioned the IG post with a series of red high heels emojis.

Britney’s maid cosplay comes on the eve of the next court hearing to discuss her conservatorship, scheduled for Wednesday, July 14 at the Los Angeles Superior Court; NPR previously reported that it will center on management firm Bessemer Trust’s request to withdraw as the pop star’s co-conservator, citing her explosive court testimony on June 23, among other topics.

The singer addressed the court for the first time in her 13-year long conservatorship during the testimony, pleading to end the legal arrangement and calling it “abusive.” Along with calling for the removal of her estranged father Jamie as co-conservator, Britney recounted harrowing details about how the conservatorship has stripped her of all autonomy. Jamie, along with the singer’s manager Jodi Montgomery, remain as co-conservators.

britney spears
Britney Spears in concert in Taiwan in June 2017. (Top Photo Corporation/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Britney Spears Over The Years: Photos Of Her Transformation

Britney Spears Authur Ashe Kids' Day, New York, USA - 27 Sep 1999
Britney Spears Rehearsing For Arthur Ashe Kids' Day at Usta National Tennis Center Flushing Ny On August 28 1999 Â VARIOUS
Britney Spears Britney Spears at Walt Disney World, Orlando Florida, USA - 15 Jun 1999

“I deserve to have a life. I’ve worked my whole life,” Britney said during the hearing, adding that she would like to sue her entire family. “I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what [my family] did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them,” Britney said. She also compared her father to a “sex trafficker,” declaring that he “loved” to have control over her.

Following the resignation of her longtime lawyer Sam Ingham, a July 10 report from TMZ stated that Britney is pursuing high-profile attorney Mathew Rosengart, who has represented the likes of Winona Ryder, Sean Penn, Ben Affleck, and more. Sources told the outlet that Britney has signed documents requesting Mathew to take the reigns in her conservatorship battle. Per TMZ, Mathew has reportedly agreed to rep the pop star and will also appear remotely for Wednesday’s hearing.