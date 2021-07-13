Britney Spears Rocks Super Sexy Maid Outfit In New Photos Amid Legal Battle

Britney Spears modeled a maid outfit on the eve of the next court hearing for her conservatorship. See the pics.

Britney Spears donned a seductive maid outfit in a series of photos on July 13. The pop star, 39, shared two photos in the black costume with yellow ruffles against a red backdrop on Instagram on Tuesday. She captioned the IG post with a series of red high heels emojis.

Britney’s maid cosplay comes on the eve of the next court hearing to discuss her conservatorship, scheduled for Wednesday, July 14 at the Los Angeles Superior Court; NPR previously reported that it will center on management firm Bessemer Trust’s request to withdraw as the pop star’s co-conservator, citing her explosive court testimony on June 23, among other topics.

The singer addressed the court for the first time in her 13-year long conservatorship during the testimony, pleading to end the legal arrangement and calling it “abusive.” Along with calling for the removal of her estranged father Jamie as co-conservator, Britney recounted harrowing details about how the conservatorship has stripped her of all autonomy. Jamie, along with the singer’s manager Jodi Montgomery, remain as co-conservators.

“I deserve to have a life. I’ve worked my whole life,” Britney said during the hearing, adding that she would like to sue her entire family. “I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what [my family] did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them,” Britney said. She also compared her father to a “sex trafficker,” declaring that he “loved” to have control over her.

Following the resignation of her longtime lawyer Sam Ingham, a July 10 report from TMZ stated that Britney is pursuing high-profile attorney Mathew Rosengart, who has represented the likes of Winona Ryder, Sean Penn, Ben Affleck, and more. Sources told the outlet that Britney has signed documents requesting Mathew to take the reigns in her conservatorship battle. Per TMZ, Mathew has reportedly agreed to rep the pop star and will also appear remotely for Wednesday’s hearing.