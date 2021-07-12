See Pics

Kailyn Lowry Takes A Dominican Republic Vacation With Her 4 Kids: ‘Chaos’ — See Photos

kailyn lowry and her sons
MEGA
Kailyn Lowry MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2018
EXCLUSIVE: Pregnant Teen Mom Star Kailyn Lowry was spotted out in Delaware , shopping at Target with her three children . She showed off her baby bump with only a few weeks until the birth. She smiled as she walked into the store. Kaitlyn plans to raise all of her kids as a single mom following a split from her partner. They remained in the store for 20 minutes while the kids picked out water guns, while she bought a large pack of diapers to prepare for the baby's arrival . 10 Jun 2020 Pictured: Kailyn Lowry ,Lux Lowry, Isaac Rivera, Lincoln Marroquin. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA679366_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Teen Mom Star, Kailyn Lowry, was spotted showing off her growing baby bump while walking her dogs in Delaware. She recently split from her baby's father, and is planning to continue raising her kids on her own. She walked her massive Cane Corso puppies with no leash , wearing casual black workout gear. 27 May 2020 Pictured: Kailyn Lowry. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA673363_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry MTV VMAs 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
News Writer

Kailyn Lowry and sons Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed are in the Caribbean! See the vacation photos.

Kailyn Lowry and her sons are in the Caribbean for a summer vacation! The Teen Mom 2 star, 29, and her boys Isaac, 11, Lincoln, 7, Lux, 3, and Creed, 11 months, departed for Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic from Philadelphia for a tropical getaway this week. Kailyn shared a snapshot of her boys from the airport on July 11, captioning the post, “Kail & the chaos heads to Punta Cana.”

The family of five has been enjoying Caribbean meals, taking a swim in the pool, and sharing hugs, per the boys’ respective Instagram accounts run by their mom.

 

“Right where he needs to be,” Kailyn captioned a photo of Lux by the pool on his account, adding, “Buenos días from the Dominican Republic” in another snapshot of Creed and Lux enjoying a hug on Creed’s account. Isaac and Lincoln are captured in another photo on Isaac’s IG against some scenic palms, holding up the peace sign and smiling at the camera.

Related Gallery

25 Cute Photos Of Celeb Moms Out With Their Kids: Gwen Stefani & More

Angelina Jolie wears all white as she takes her kids Zahara and Shiloh shopping at an Ethiopian boutique in Los Angeles. The trio were seen arriving at Sorella and picking out some clothes off the racks. 08 Jan 2021 Pictured: Angelina Jolie wears all white as she takes her kids Zahara and Shiloh shopping at an Ethiopian boutique in Los Angeles. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA725337_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Singer Jessica Simpson is seen holding her adorable daughter Birdie Mae Johnson in a leopard print onesie in New York City. Jessica leaves the Bowery Hotel with her daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson. Pictured: Jessica Simpson,Birdie Mae Johnson Ref: SPL5146776 070220 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Jessica Alba, son Hayes, daughter Haven Jessica Alba out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 01 Dec 2019

Kailyn shares her four sons with former partners Javi Marroquin, Jonathan Rivera, and Chris Lopez. The getaway comes after Kailyn filed a defamation lawsuit against her Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus. According to court documents obtained by HollywoodLife on July 8, Kailyn filed the suit against Briana, 27, after she alleged that Kailyn physically assaulted Chris and broke into his mother’s home in an interview. Kailyn’s legal team has called the assertions false, arguing that they were made “for the purpose of causing” Kailyn “harm” and for Briana to “gain additional media attention for herself.”

Her legal team has requested compensatory damages, as well as a jury trial. During the interview in question, Briana alleged that Kailyn got physical with Chris during a dispute over their son Lux’s haircut, citing her arrest in October 2020. (The charges were dropped in February.) “Kail is sitting on the show legitimately filming about a wallpaper color choice when she could be filming about a domestic abuse situation with Chris that I was told she was trying to hide,” Briana told Celebuzz in June following Kailyn’s absence from a June 8 episode of Teen Mom 2.

“While I understand Kail (and all of us) want to be shown overcoming our struggles and that we all take pride in our names — and Kail takes pride in her brand and her podcasts — at the end of the day, she shouldn’t try to cover up the real her or things that are going on in her real life,” Briana said. “It comes off as exceptionally inauthentic and an insult to her other cast members.”