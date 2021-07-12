Kailyn Lowry Takes A Dominican Republic Vacation With Her 4 Kids: ‘Chaos’ — See Photos

Kailyn Lowry and sons Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed are in the Caribbean! See the vacation photos.

Kailyn Lowry and her sons are in the Caribbean for a summer vacation! The Teen Mom 2 star, 29, and her boys Isaac, 11, Lincoln, 7, Lux, 3, and Creed, 11 months, departed for Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic from Philadelphia for a tropical getaway this week. Kailyn shared a snapshot of her boys from the airport on July 11, captioning the post, “Kail & the chaos heads to Punta Cana.”

The family of five has been enjoying Caribbean meals, taking a swim in the pool, and sharing hugs, per the boys’ respective Instagram accounts run by their mom.

“Right where he needs to be,” Kailyn captioned a photo of Lux by the pool on his account, adding, “Buenos días from the Dominican Republic” in another snapshot of Creed and Lux enjoying a hug on Creed’s account. Isaac and Lincoln are captured in another photo on Isaac’s IG against some scenic palms, holding up the peace sign and smiling at the camera.

Kailyn shares her four sons with former partners Javi Marroquin, Jonathan Rivera, and Chris Lopez. The getaway comes after Kailyn filed a defamation lawsuit against her Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus. According to court documents obtained by HollywoodLife on July 8, Kailyn filed the suit against Briana, 27, after she alleged that Kailyn physically assaulted Chris and broke into his mother’s home in an interview. Kailyn’s legal team has called the assertions false, arguing that they were made “for the purpose of causing” Kailyn “harm” and for Briana to “gain additional media attention for herself.”

Her legal team has requested compensatory damages, as well as a jury trial. During the interview in question, Briana alleged that Kailyn got physical with Chris during a dispute over their son Lux’s haircut, citing her arrest in October 2020. (The charges were dropped in February.) “Kail is sitting on the show legitimately filming about a wallpaper color choice when she could be filming about a domestic abuse situation with Chris that I was told she was trying to hide,” Briana told Celebuzz in June following Kailyn’s absence from a June 8 episode of Teen Mom 2.

“While I understand Kail (and all of us) want to be shown overcoming our struggles and that we all take pride in our names — and Kail takes pride in her brand and her podcasts — at the end of the day, she shouldn’t try to cover up the real her or things that are going on in her real life,” Briana said. “It comes off as exceptionally inauthentic and an insult to her other cast members.”