Nicki Minaj Awkwardly Asks Lil' Wayne What His Favorite Sex Position Is — Watch

Nicki Minaj and Lil’ Wayne chatted about sex positions on a new IG Live. Watch the clip.

Nicki Minaj put frequent collaborator Lil’ Wayne on the spot during an Instagram Live on July 8. The “Roman Holiday” rapper, 38, asked Wayne about his favorite sex position during their conversation on Thursday night, leading to a few more minutes of dissecting the best positions that would be more toe-friendly. No elaborations here. Watch the conversation in all its prying glory below to understand.

Back to that favorite sex position question, though. When asked about his favorite position, Wayne, real name Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., 38, responded with a double entendre, musing about life and success. “On top,” the rapper said. “In any part of life, period. Not just the bedroom. Just on top.” Just call him Philosopher Wayne.

Nicki’s IG Live comes after the rapper teased a “very very important” announcement just a few days prior, leading fans to theorize about the possibility of a new album. The new mom — who welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with husband Kenneth Petty last September — has been on a bit of an album hiatus, releasing her last one, Queen, in August 2018. In May, though, the rapper re-released her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty, which featured a track with Wayne (“Seeing Green”).

The announcement was not about a new album, but instead a new remix with rapper BIA. The artist, real name Bianca Landrau, joined Nicki on her IG Live on Thursday evening to announce the remix of her single “Whole Lotta Money,” featured in BIA’s 2020 EP For Certain. Listen to the track below.

“Whole Lotta Money” might not be the only new track on Nicki’s horizon. Earlier this week, the rapper’s longtime collaborator Drake fueled collaboration speculation after he shared some snapshots from Nicki’s studio on July 6. The two even posed for a selfie together. The duo have already collaborated on a number of songs together in the past, including “Seeing Green,” “No Frauds,” and “Moment 4 Life.”

The Barbz are no doubt hungry for more. Nicki recently collaborated with Polo G for the track “For the Love of New York.” She’s also released “Say So” with Doja Cat and “Hot Girl Summer” with Megan Thee Stallion and Ty Dolla Sign.