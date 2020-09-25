Bia Delivers Divine Retribution On A Would-Be-Judas In Her New Song With Lil Durk ‘Same Hands’

BIA doesn’t turn the other cheek in her ‘Same Hands’ video – instead, she turns the tables on someone who did her dirty. The rapper and singer also shares the spiritual message behind her new song with Lil Durk.

While watching “Same Hands,” the new video from rapper/singer BIA, it’s hard not to hear Samuel L. Jackson’s iconic speech from Pulp Fiction. (“And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who would attempt to poison and destroy my brothers. And you will know my name is the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon thee.”) In the Kill Bill-inspired video for her new single, BIA gets biblical on a betrayer, issuing a furious judgment on her own personal Judas. “Crushin’ up the drugs with the same hands, that I fix to pray with,” she sings on the chorus, conveying the complicated spiritual relationship (“I don’t judge nobody ’cause I sin too / If I see you winnin’ then I win too”) at the heart of this song.

“The inspiration behind this song was no matter how you sin, you can still be close to God,” Bia shares with HollywoodLife. To help spread the gospel of “Same Hands,” BIA has enlisted the help of Lil Durk. During his verse, the rapper delivers his signature flow and adds an extra element of realness to the song. “Durk was the perfect fit,” BIA tells HollywoodLife, “because he’s authentic and he brought the energy to match mine.”

The Boston-Born, LA-based artist made waves earlier in 2020 with her single, “COVER GIRL,” a song that has already amassed over 4.8 million streams on Spotify and 359k views on YouTube. This followed her 2019 team-up with Russ for “Best On Earth,” a song that went platinum, reached No. 46 on the Billboard Hot 100, and hit #1 on at Radio. However, perhaps the greatest achievement came when Rihanna posted a video of her with “Best On Earth” playing in the background, declaring it her “new fav song.”

It doesn’t get any better than Rihanna, but the kudos from Rih didn’t slow BIA down. It may have added fuel to the fire. She signed with EPIC records and dropped “FREE BIA (1st Day Out),” and then the previously mentioned “COVER GIRL.” She also was featured in Good American’s Spring 2020 campaign, as well as a Missguided x Sean John capsule collection for the Fall. Fashionable, fierce, and full of lyrics that are – as they say – straight fire, BIA is proving why she should be your new fav as well.

“Same Hands” is out now.