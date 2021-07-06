See Pic

Lindsey Vonn Rocks A Bikini While Walking A Tightrope & Holding A Cocktail: Photo 

Lindsey Vonn recently showcased her athletic skills while on vacation.
Shutterstock
Lindsey Vonn'Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season' film premiere, Arrivals, Writers Guild Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Nov 2019
Lindsey Vonn arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw", at the Dolby TheatreLA Premiere of "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw", Los Angeles, USA - 13 Jul 2019
Lindsey VonnMTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019
Lindsey Vonn4th Annual Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 launch, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Jul 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.

Challenge accepted! Lindsey Vonn proved she’s quite the athlete while walking a tightrope and balancing a cocktail on vacation.

Lindsey Vonn, 36, knows how to remain calm under pressure and she further proved that in a fun new photo that she shared on Instagram on July 6.

On a tropical beach, Lindsey walked a tightrope and somehow managed to balance her beverage without spilling anything. We honestly have no idea how she pulled it off, but if we had to venture a guess, we’d say the soothing sound of the ocean’s waves likely helped. “My kind of vacation,” she captioned the pic. Check it out below!

The former Olympic skier officially retired in 2019 and has adjusted to her new life quite nicely. From beach vacations to consistently working on her body, Vonn has been open about her new lifestyle on social media.

Life is all a balancing act! The former Olympic skier proved she is quite the athlete while on a recent vacation.

Related Gallery

Lindsey Vonn -- Pics

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - JULY 18: Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 held at Sunset Room Hollywood on July 18, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. 18 Jul 2019 Pictured: Lindsey Vonn. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA469139_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, USA - AUGUST 26: 2019 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey, United States. 26 Aug 2019 Pictured: P.K. Subban, Lindsey Vonn. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA489525_079.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
World premiere of 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. 13 Jul 2019 Pictured: Lindsey Vonn. Photo credit: Lumeimages / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA476688_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Lindsey has even been vocal about her struggle with body image in the past. “A lot of people have said, ‘You shouldn’t wear things like that, it doesn’t look good on your body type,’ or ‘Your body’s too muscular for that,’” Lindsey stated. Since retiring from skiing, Lindsey has been staying on top of fitness and embracing whatever it is that makes her happy.

Vacation or not, Lindsey sticks to a tight schedule of squeezing fitness in whenever possible. During another recent vacation, she posted an intense beach workout that was created by her celebrity trainer, Gunnar Peterson, to her Instagram reels. “Wouldn’t be a vacation if I wasn’t working out! #happy Thx for the program,” alongside the thankful and flex emojis.