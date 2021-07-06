Lindsey Vonn Rocks A Bikini While Walking A Tightrope & Holding A Cocktail: Photo 

Challenge accepted! Lindsey Vonn proved she’s quite the athlete while walking a tightrope and balancing a cocktail on vacation.

Lindsey Vonn, 36, knows how to remain calm under pressure and she further proved that in a fun new photo that she shared on Instagram on July 6.

On a tropical beach, Lindsey walked a tightrope and somehow managed to balance her beverage without spilling anything. We honestly have no idea how she pulled it off, but if we had to venture a guess, we’d say the soothing sound of the ocean’s waves likely helped. “My kind of vacation,” she captioned the pic. Check it out below!

The former Olympic skier officially retired in 2019 and has adjusted to her new life quite nicely. From beach vacations to consistently working on her body, Vonn has been open about her new lifestyle on social media.

Lindsey has even been vocal about her struggle with body image in the past. “A lot of people have said, ‘You shouldn’t wear things like that, it doesn’t look good on your body type,’ or ‘Your body’s too muscular for that,’” Lindsey stated. Since retiring from skiing, Lindsey has been staying on top of fitness and embracing whatever it is that makes her happy.

Vacation or not, Lindsey sticks to a tight schedule of squeezing fitness in whenever possible. During another recent vacation, she posted an intense beach workout that was created by her celebrity trainer, Gunnar Peterson, to her Instagram reels. “Wouldn’t be a vacation if I wasn’t working out! #happy Thx for the program,” alongside the thankful and flex emojis.