Lindsey Vonn Rocks Yellow Bikini On the Beach To Show Off Her ‘Hard’ Work In The Gym

Lindsey Vonn couldn’t care less if people ‘judge’ her for shamelessly posting sexy bikini pics to reveal the results of her recent workouts.

Lindsey Vonn has been working hard in the gym, and she has the body to prove it. After spending the day at the beach with friends, Lindsey posted a series of photos of herself wearing a yellow bikini on Instagram. Many of the shots were solo pics of her walking across the sand, but some also featured her alongside her gal pals, who were also wearing bikinis.

“You can judge me if you want,” Lindsey captioned the photos. “But I’ve been working hard in the gym and taking care of me….so I’m going to post some bikini pics because I’m proud of myself.” She also added some emojis, along with the hashtag #beyourself. Lindsey is absolutely glowing in the photos, looking happy and healthy in her swimsuit.

The professional skier recently opened up about her struggle with body image in the past. “A lot of people have said, ‘You shouldn’t wear things like that, it doesn’t look good on your body type,’ or ‘Your body’s too muscular for that,'” Lindsey admitted. Since retiring from skiing in 2019, Lindsey has been consistently working out, and has a much “leaner” body that ever before.

“I used to do things that were so sport specific, so I had to be bigger,” she explained. “But everyone is like, ‘Oh my God, you’re in the best shape of your life!’ And it’s like….yes and no. I’m not training for my sport anymore, I’m training to be lean and fit.” Lindsey also admitted that, while she was skiing, she sometimes lost weight due to body insecurity, which “cost” her some titles in the sport. “I lost weight [just] because I felt like I needed to fit in,” she shared.

Now, it seems like Lindsey is keeping a fit figure for herself, and not because of the standards set for her. At the end of 2020, she ended her nearly three-year relationship with fiance, P.K. Subban, who she started dating in 2018. The two got engaged in Aug. 2019, but did not make it down the aisle.