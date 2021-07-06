News

Kelly Ripa Fires Back After Fans Claim She Only Has 1 Foot In Family Photos: ‘You Guys Are Weirdos’

Consuelos family
Splashnews
Television personality Kelly Ripa, second from left, poses with, left to right, her husband Mark Consuelos and their children Joaquin, Michael and Lola during a ceremony awarding Ripa with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Los Angeles APTOPIX Kelly Ripa Honored With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Oct 2015
Kelly Ripa and daughter Lola Consuelos11th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, New York, USA - 17 Dec 2017
Kelly Ripa and daughter Lola Consuelos 11th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, New York, USA - 17 Dec 2017
Kelly Ripa with children Lola Consuelos, Joaquin Consuelos, Michael Consuelos Kelly Ripa honoured with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, America - 12 Oct 2015
News Writer

Kelly Ripa accused her followers of being ‘weirdos’ for claiming that the talk show host was missing a foot in photos from her family vacation to Italy and Greece.

Kelly Ripa, 50, is clearing up the bizarre rumors that she only has one foot. The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, July 5 to call out her followers for claiming that Kelly was missing a foot in an Instagram from her family vacation to Europe. In the snapshot, only one of Kelly’s feet can be seen as she posed for a big group pic with husband Mark Consuelos, their three children, and more loved ones. Kelly’s followers flooded the comments section of her post with the outrageous claims. One said, “The picture looks awesome but where’s your other foot Kelly?” while another said, “This is crazy but where are your feet?” And Kelly had an epic response back.

“Maybe I’m just jet-lagged, but can you explain to me why people are fixated on my feet in a family photo?” Kelly said to Mark in a video her Instagram Stories. The Riverdale actor then tried to explain the feet confusion to Kelly by telling her, “It looks like you’re missing a leg.” But Kelly was not having it. “Well, obviously I’m not because there it is in the other photos,” she said to Mark. After clarifying that her foot was merely crossed over behind the other in the picture, Kelly fired back at her rumor-spreading followers. “[You] Guys are weirdos. You are. There I said it,” Kelly quipped.

But Kelly was not done with the feet rumor just yet. On the next video, Kelly gave her followers the proof they needed when she recorded both of her feet as she laid down with Mark. “That. Two feet. I know, you’ll all say, ‘That’s not real, they’re not really connected,'” Kelly joked. But when Mark tried to get his wife to video his feet, Kelly finally put an end to the entire debacle. “I’m not showing them your feet. They’ve been through enough,” the mom of three said.

Consuelos family
Mark Consuelos (left), Kelly Ripa, Joaquin Consuelos, Michael Consuelos, Lola Consuelos (Photo: Shutterstock)

Kelly and Mark enjoyed a quick trip to Italy and Greece with their sons Michael, 24, and Joaquin, 18, daughter Lola, 20, and more family members over the 4th of July weekend. The vacation was a belated celebration for Michael’s graduation from New York University in May 2020. The entire family looked amazing as they posed in photos together — including that group snap that stirred up all the drama of Kelly’s alleged missing foot. The Consuelos family has since returned home, and Kelly is back to her normal routine of co-hosting her daytime talk show. With both of her feet, of course.