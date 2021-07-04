Hailey Baldwin Makes Out With Husband Justin Bieber In A Striped Bikini While In Greece

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber looked more in love than ever while sharing a passionate smooch while cuddling aboard a yacht on a romantic day.

Hailey Baldwin, 24, and Justin Bieber, 27, were all about the PDA on their latest vacation! The happily married couple were recently photographed sharing a loving kiss while taking a yacht trip along the Mediterranean while wearing colorful summer outfits. The model showed off a yellow and white striped bikini top under a loose orange overshirt and white pants and the singer wore a blue T-shirt with a yellow smiley face, from his clothing line Drew, and yellow shorts.

The lovebirds had their arms around each other during their tender smooch and appeared to be lost in the moment together. Hailey had her blonde locks up in a high bun and wore small hoop earrings in her ears. Justin sported sunglasses and a green and orange baseball cap at one point.

In addition to kissing, the husband and wife, who have been married since 2018, were spotted chatting it up and smiling while walking on the yacht and off of it outside. The “Let Me Love You” crooner also carried what looked like an iPad while enjoying his time under the sun. They seemed like they were having the perfect summer getaway!

Before their latest PDA-filled yacht trip, Justin made headlines for showing love for Hailey in a social media post that shared a cute photo of the two of them on another boat in Greece. He was looking comfortable in a tie-dye Drew hoodie while his lady love looked pretty in a light turquoise spaghetti strap dress. “Thank you for being the squishiest, most lovable human on the face of the Earth,” he captioned the photo.

Their Greece trip is proving to be not only one of their most fun but one of their most fashionable trips as well! Just one day ago, Hailey got attention for showing off a stunning long-sleeved pink mini dress while walking around the epic location. She carried a dark pink purse with the look and added sunglasses and jewelry to top it off.