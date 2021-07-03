Hailey Baldwin Rocks Plunging Pink Mini Dress For Romantic Boat Ride In Greece With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin has stunned in a long sleeved, pink mini dress with a deep, plunging neckline while relaxing on vacation with Justin Bieber.

Hailey Baldwin, 24, has jetted off on a European vacation with her husband Justin Bieber, 27, and looked pretty in pink while soaking up the sun in Greece. She put on a leggy display on the island of Milos when she stunned in a plunging pink mini dress featuring long sleeves and a deep V-cut. The dress featured ruching detail around her waist, and she paired the ‘fit with layered gold necklaces, chunky hoop earrings and black shades.

The supermodel slicked her hair back into a low bun and carried a hot pink handbag for the outing on a boat. She completed the look with white trainers, while Justin put on a colorful display in a red and white patterned shirt, red shorts, and bright pink socks. The couple were all smiles as they chatted and laughed while walking to the boat on the idyllic Greek island.

Most recently, Hailey shared a a series of snaps of herself on the Greek island of Paros. In the June 29 post, she was enjoying the getaway with her husband, and showed off her toned physique in a green string bikini. “quick photo dump of this past beautiful week,” Hailey captioned the post, which was met with a lot of compliments from fans. “You are absolutely gorgeous,” one follower wrote while another shared, “hope you had an amazing time.” A third commented about how she’s “glowing from the inside out” and a fourth compared her to a “mermaid.” We couldn’t agree more!

Meanwhile, the “Peaches” singer also shared a selfie of the pair, and thanked Hailey for being a part of his life. “Thank you for being the squishiest, most lovable human on the face of the Earth,” he wrote in an Instagram caption. Hailey and Justin tied the knot in September 2018, when she was just 21 and the “Sorry” singer was 24. They said their first ‘I do’s in a low-key courthouse ceremony, and threw a massive wedding in South Carolina with 154 friends and family in attendance one year later.