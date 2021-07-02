Colton Underwood Wears Next To Nothing In Sizzling New Photo Shoot

Colton Underwood looks smoking hot in a series of nearly nude photos he shared on Instagram on July 1.

Bachelor star Colton Underwood, 29, looks too hot to handle in this new set of sexy black-and-white photos he shared on Instagram on July 1. The pictures were taken by photographer Damon Baker, and Colton appears to be modeling clothes by fashion designer Nicola Formichetti. Nicola revealed that the photos were taken at his home, according to his Instagram caption. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE.

In all of the pictures, Colton shows off his sculpted abs and chest. In most of the shots, he’s wearing skin-tight black short-shorts and tiny crucifix earrings. In the first picture he posted, Colton winked directly at the camera, while he seductively puffed on a cigar. In some of the other photos, the former football player is holding a black leather jacket, including one where he drapes it around his shoulders. “A little different. A little better. A little wiser,” he mysteriously wrote in the caption.

While Colton’s photos were definitely steamy, Damon shared a few other angles on his own Instagram. While most of the pictures were the same or similar to the ones Colton posted, Damon did include one really suggestive photo, where it seems like Colton went fully nude and only had a leather jacket to cover himself.

Colton is most famously known for being The Bachelor in season 23 of the iconic reality series. The former Bachelor came out during an interview on Good Morning America on April 14. He told Robin Roberts that he made the decision to let fans know after he struggled with his own mental health, before coming out. Since coming out, Colton has opened up about his experiences prior to when he first appeared on the series during season 14 of The Bachelorette. He said he had “experimented” with men on the gay-dating app Grindr prior to joining the show. ” When I say ‘hookups,’ not sex. I want to make that very clear that I did not have sex with a man, prior to that,” he told Variety in a May 12 interview.