Cardi B Laughs At Daughter Kulture, 2, As She Pouts In The Corner In A Blue Tutu — Watch

Kulture is so not having it in mom Cardi B’s hilarious new video.

This is a no pouting zone. Cardi B shared a new video on Instagram on July 1 that showed daughter Kulture, 2, sullen in an extravagant blue tutu. The “WAP” rapper, 28, responded accordingly: with laughter — and little Kulture was so not amused. Donned in a Cinderella-blue tutu and the cutest double pigtail buns, Kulture did her best to ignore her cackling mom, but eventually responded with an annoyed face.

Cardi captioned the post, “Type of my mom I am 🤣😂ion care if you mad gurrllll.” Talk about tough love.

The video comes after the rapper revealed that she and partner Offset are expecting baby no. 2 while at the BET Awards on June 27. Cardi emerged on stage for a performance of “Type Sh*t” with a surprise baby bump in tow. The rapper hasn’t shared much information about her due date or how far along she is, but on June 30, she shared a sweet video of baby no. 2 moving inside of her stomach on Instagram. In the video, Cardi’s bare stomach is exposed — and the movement inside is apparent, looking like a stomach grumble. The rapper responded with an “Oh my god!”

Prior to that, Cardi also shared a series of ethereal maternity shoots on Instagram. In one photo with Kulture, Cardi reflected on the type of big sister she would be. “I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart…just like me and Henny,” she wrote, referencing her sister Hennessy Carolina. “But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.”

Along with Kulture and baby no. 2, Cardi is also stepmom to Offset’s children Kalea, 6, Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships. During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in June, Offset gushed about how Cardi deeply cares for all of his other kids, too. “She always just give me love,” he told Stephen “tWitch” Boss. “My other kids who ain’t hers, [she] gives them love the same way. It’s a beautiful thing.”