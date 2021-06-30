Pregnant Cardi B Shares Sweet Video Of Baby No. 2 Moving Inside Her Stomach: Watch

Kicking baby! Cardi B shared an intimate video of her bare, growing bump in a sweet Instagram story on June 30.

Cardi B, 28, took to Instagram to share a video of her moving baby bump. Showing her bare, uncovered tummy, her stomach appeared to grumble as she laid in bed on Wednesday, June 30. “Oh my God!” the rapper — née Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar — gushed, seemingly in shock herself. While Cardi hasn’t shared how many weeks she is along with her second pregnancy, her growing up suggests she’s likely due in the next few months.

The latest social media update comes after she revealed the surprise second pregnancy at the BET Awards. She boldly too the stage at the in-person award show, rocking her bump loud and proud in in a skintight mesh catsuit adorned with large crystal details. After performing alongside Migos and her husband Offset, Cardi totally slayed track “Type Sh*t” as she danced and writhed on the stage — reminiscent of her 2018 Coachella performance (she infamously twerked while pregnant with Kulture, 2, while performing “She Bad”).

Shortly after the performance, the rapper confirmed what everyone was wondering with a gorgeous pregnancy photo. “#2! @offsetyrn,” she simply wrote, along with a heart, following the post up with several others from the shoot. “We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing,” she wrote over a shot of her posing nude against Offset. The Migos rapper is seen protectively putting his hands on her bump in the snap as he nuzzled her neck. While she didn’t acknowledge their struggles last summer, leading Cardi to announce they were getting divorced, she seemed to be making reference to their ups and downs.

“Our home feels so blissful and very busy but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes,” Cardi also added, with a smiling face emoji. In another, Kulture was front and center with her mom in a matching outfit. The big sister to be reached out and put her hands on Cardi’s growing tummy as the two shared an intense gaze.”I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart…just like me and Henny,” Cardi gushed, referencing her own sister Hennessy Carolina. “But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will,” she added.