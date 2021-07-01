See Pics

Sebastian Stan Looks Just Like Tommy Lee As He Plays Drums Shirtless While Filming Hulu Series

sebastian stan
MEGA
View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

New photos of Sebastian Stan on the set of ‘Pam & Tommy’ have surfaced, and the actor looks EXACTLY like his character, Tommy Lee, as he rocks out on the drums for a scene.

Sebastian Stan is going all out to portray Tommy Lee in the upcoming Hulu series, Pam & Tommy. The actor was photographed on-set of the show on June 30, and he looked identical to Tommy Lee. Sebastian went shirtless, wearing nothing but a pair of tiny leather shorts. His fake tattoos were on full display, and he wore dark eye makeup and gloves to rock out on the drums. Sebastian’s hair was styled just like Tommy’s, and at one point, he stuck his tongue out like a full-on rocker.

sebastian stan
Sebastian Stan rocks out as Tommy Lee on the ‘Pam & Tommy’ set. (MEGA)

It was a full band moment, as Tommy’s fellow Motley Crue band members were part of the scene, as well. Actors portraying Mick Mars, Nikki Sixx and Vince Neil were in front of Sebastian at the drums. Lily James, who plays Tommy’s ex-wife, Pam Anderson, in the show, did not appear to be part of this scene, but she’s also been seen on-set with and without Sebastian on multiple occasions. In one scene, Lily even wore a Baywatch-style swimsuit to dress as Pam during her time on the show.

sebastian stan
Sebastian Stan on ‘Pam & Tommy’ set. (MEGA)

Related Gallery

Lily James As Pamela Anderson On 'Pam & Tommy' Set: See Photos Of The Actress

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lily James looks identical to Pamela Anderson as she gets ready to shoot another scene for 'Pam and Tommy' in L.A. this afternoon. Pictured: Lily James BACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lily James and Sebastian Stan transform into the characters of Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee for the new Hulu show "Pam and Tommy." The couple shot a bedroom scene at a house in Los Angeles. James was seen walking around in a bathrobe while Stan walked around shirtless showing off tattoos that match the Motley Crue drummers.Pictured: Lily JamesBACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lily James hides from the cameras dressed as Pamela Anderson on the set of 'Baywatch' while filming a scene for 'Pam and Tommy' in Malibu. Pictured: Lily James BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Rebels4Causes / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Pam & Tommy follows the famous pair’s relationship after the release of their unauthorized honeymoon sex tape, which was stolen from their home in 1995 and shared without their consent. Pam and Tommy famously got married in Feb. 1995 after only knowing each other for four days. Together, they had two sons — Brandon was born in 1996 and Dylan was born in 1997. The two had many ups and downs throughout their marriage and divorced in 1998.

tommy lee
Tommy Lee shirtless. (BACKGRID)

Pam & Tommy will recreate some of the most iconic moments in Pam and Tommy’s relationship, including the day they tied the knot. Pam wore a red leather dress for the occasion, and Lily looked just like her as she wore her own version of the look on-set. Photos showed Sebastian carrying Lily over the threshold, which was the perfect imitation of Pam and Tommy’s real-life nuptials.