Kim Kardashian Covers Up In Nothing But A Blanket As She Lounges In Bed In Rome — Photo

Kim Kardashian (almost) bared it all for a sexy snapshot taken in what seems to be her hotel room in Rome, Italy.

Kim Kardashian, 40, is looking sexy as ever during her getaway to Rome, Italy. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posed on a bed in the Italian city wearing nothing but a white blanket for a fierce snapshot she shared to Instagram on Thursday, July 1. Kim’s stunning black wavy hair only added to her remarkable look. She captioned her post: “Good Morning Rome, Good Night LA.”

Kim looks to be having a grand time in Rome. She previously shared on her Instagram Stories that she was doing some classic Italian sightseeing. In a video posted on Monday, June 28, she filmed the Roman Colosseum, as a tour guide explained that gladiators used to battle in the historic arena. She also shared a shot of her posing with her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic and hair stylist Chris Appleton from the Colosseum’s ground floor.

And to no one’s surprise, Kim has been on her fashion A game during the European trip. On June 27, she rocked a white, long-sleeved plunging top and navy blue, high-waisted short shorts with flip flops as she toured the historic city. The following day, Kim wore the same pair of daisy dukes and white bodysuit for her photoshoot at the Colosseum.

Kim’s getaway was likely much needed for the SKIMS founder. She’s been busting her butt towards becoming a lawyer in the state of California while focusing on her four kids — North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2 — since she filed for divorce from their dad, Kanye West, in February 2021. She’s mostly remained tight-lipped about the details of their divorce, though did share a few details about where they stand today during part one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion on June 17. “We have an amazing co-parenting relationship and I respect him so much,” Kim told host Andy Cohen. “That was my friend, first and foremost, for a long time. I can’t see that going away. I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan. He’s the father of my kids. He will always be family.”

And as for Kanye, he has stepped his foot back into the dating pool with super model Irina Shayk, 35. The rapper, 44, and Bradley Cooper‘s ex were photographed in Provence, France celebrating his 44th birthday, also flying back to New Jersey on a private plane together.