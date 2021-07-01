See Pic

Kim Kardashian Covers Up In Nothing But A Blanket As She Lounges In Bed In Rome — Photo

Kim Kardashian
MEGA
Kim Kardashian promotes her SKIMS pop up at the Grove after becoming ranked Billionaire, handing out ice cream to go with your SKIMS purchase. 07 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744799_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Rome, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ciao Bella! Kim Kardashian takes a night walk to the Trevi Fountain. Kim and her team took a late-night stroll after dinner to sightsee and take photos at the iconic fountain. Kim was mobbed by fans when they recognized it was her and she happily took socially distanced photos with some of them. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rome, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim’s Roman Holiday! Kim Kardashian jets off to Rome and is pictured enjoying some of the local attractions. The reality star was seen in blue shorts and wedge flip flops with her eyebrows in tact after recently sporting bleached brows for a SKIMs ad. Kim visited the Colosseum and headed off to lunch with a group of pals. Kim is believed to be in the city for work commitments but took some time off to explore the ancient amphitheatre. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 28 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian is all smiles as she parties with friends in Miami for the opening of the Goodtime Hotel in South Beach. Kim was spotted inside with owner David Grumman who she surprised for the event and then later headed to Papi Steak and her luxury hotel. She was in a custom Lamborghini and Rolls Royce with Jonathan Cheban and longtime friends Stephanie Sheppard and Simon Huck. The friends all had a laugh as they waited for their cars to head to the event. The 40-year-old reality TV bombshell, who is in the process of divorcing her third husband Kanye West, cut a typically glamorous figure on her latest night out. She slid her iconic hourglass frame into a glimmering golden peekaboo dress that showed off her cleavage to full advantage. 17 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA747211_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
News Writer

Kim Kardashian (almost) bared it all for a sexy snapshot taken in what seems to be her hotel room in Rome, Italy.

Kim Kardashian, 40, is looking sexy as ever during her getaway to Rome, Italy. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posed on a bed in the Italian city wearing nothing but a white blanket for a fierce snapshot she shared to Instagram on Thursday, July 1. Kim’s stunning black wavy hair only added to her remarkable look. She captioned her post: “Good Morning Rome, Good Night LA.” 

Kim looks to be having a grand time in Rome. She previously shared on her Instagram Stories that she was doing some classic Italian sightseeing. In a video posted on Monday, June 28, she filmed the Roman Colosseum, as a tour guide explained that gladiators used to battle in the historic arena. She also shared a shot of her posing with her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic and hair stylist Chris Appleton from the Colosseum’s ground floor.

And to no one’s surprise, Kim has been on her fashion A game during the European trip. On June 27, she rocked a white, long-sleeved plunging top and navy blue, high-waisted short shorts with flip flops as she toured the historic city. The following day, Kim wore the same pair of daisy dukes and white bodysuit for her photoshoot at the Colosseum.

Kim Kardashian
MEGA

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian's Cutest Pics With Her Kids -- See The Sweet Photos

Kim Kardashian West and North West Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 01 Mar 2020
Kim Kardashian and North West rock matching sunglasses as they step out on her 5th birthday in NYC Pictured: Kim Kardashian and North West Ref: SPL5004010 150618 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jawad Elatab / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Reality star Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West are seen leaving their hotel in New York, NY.The mother and daughter are seen looking casually chic in bright pink and green while holding hands.Trousers ‚Äì Balenciaga ‚ÄòCosmetic‚Äô - ¬£1795Trainers ‚Äì YeezyPictured: Kim Kardashian,North WestRef: SPL5029081 290918 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights

Kim’s getaway was likely much needed for the SKIMS founder. She’s been busting her butt towards becoming a lawyer in the state of California while focusing on her four kids —  North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2 — since she filed for divorce from their dad, Kanye West, in February 2021. She’s mostly remained tight-lipped about the details of their divorce, though did share a few details about where they stand today during part one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion on June 17. “We have an amazing co-parenting relationship and I respect him so much,” Kim told host Andy Cohen. “That was my friend, first and foremost, for a long time. I can’t see that going away. I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan. He’s the father of my kids. He will always be family.”

And as for Kanye, he has stepped his foot back into the dating pool with super model Irina Shayk, 35. The rapper, 44, and Bradley Cooper‘s ex were photographed in Provence, France celebrating his 44th birthday, also flying back to New Jersey on a private plane together.