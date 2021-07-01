Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Share A Steamy Kiss While Swimming In Turkey: See Hot PDA Photo

They’ve still got it! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom enjoyed some alone time away from daughter Daisy Dove, 10 mos., while enjoying the gorgeous Turkish sea.

Katy Perry, 36, and Orlando Bloom, 44, shared a steaming hot kiss in Turkey! The A-List couple were spotted going for a dip in the stunning Ocean as they packed on the PDA while soaking up the sunshine — see the photos via DailyMail here. Katy’s wet blonde hair was slicked back as she floated in the water with her fiancé, who kept his eyes closed for the intimate moment. The pair didn’t appear to have their daughter Daisy, 10 months, or Orlando’s son Flynn, 10, who he shares with Miranda Kerr, 38, along for the day of romance.

In other photos, the “Firework” singer showed off her paddle boarding skills while rocking a pink one piece swimsuit. Katy avoided the hot sun with a camel colored knitted bucket hat and bohemian inspired purple kimono with pink and yellow details. Orlando opted for a black pair of drawstring swim trunks, also covering up on his paddle boarding adventure: the Lord of the Rings actor threw on a faded pink and blue striped button down.

The couple have been all over Europe in recent weeks, taking in the sights of Greece and Italy on a family vacation! Katy looked so gorgeous as she rocked a bright purple one piece and puka shell necklace while holding little Daisy during a visit to the Greek Peloponnese region on June 20. Their family dog Buddy was also along for the ride. 10-year-old Flynn looked like he was having an absolute blast as he splashed around in the water.

The “Teenage Dream” singer also posted a sweet photo of the foursome to her own Instagram account on June 27. “Family Love,” the California native captioned an image of Katy, Orlando and Flynn holding hands on a stroll. She kept her summer style going once again with a coral colored romper and straw hat.

Daisy Dove was front and center with her parents during their visit to Venice, Italy when the family went for a gondola ride. The 10-month-old laughed and smiled as she played a game of peek-a-boo with her superstar mama, looking adorable as ever in a light gray sundress.