Brittany Matthews Shares Sexy New Bikini Photos & Claps Back At ‘Fake’ Breast Comments

Brittany Matthews shared sexy new vacation photos and joked about breastfeeding struggles. See the pics!

Brittany Matthews wants you to understand the struggles of breastfeeding. The former soccer player, 25, shared a photo of herself in an orange bikini on Instagram on June 30, living her best boat vacation life. Brittany also shared a fair warning about her breasts: “Haters will say they are fake, but breastfeeding moms will understand,” she captioned the post.

Brittany is currently on vacation with her NFL player fiancé Patrick Mahomes in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The two are unwinding and enjoying some post-baby rest and relaxation: back in February, Brittany and Patrick welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Sterling Skye Mahomes. Brittany shared the birth news on Instagram with a photo of Sterling’s little arms — and revealed her daughter’s name by wearing a necklace that said “Sterling.”

While Brittany was vocal about keeping pictures of her newborn private, she officially gave Sterling her Instagram debut earlier this month. She shared a series of photos from Sterling’s newborn shoot alongside Patrick, which can be seen HERE and HERE. Of course, Sterling is also soaking up the sun in Mexico with her parents. On June 29, Brittany shared another vacation snapshot that also featured Patrick, 25, on a boat and rocking some red shorts, a backwards baseball cap, and sunglasses.

Baby Sterling isn’t featured in the photo, but she is referenced. Brittany captioned the post, “Us❤️ & Ster💕”

Prior to baby Sterling’s debut, Brittany and Patrick also commemorated another major milestone. The longtime couple (and high school sweethearts!) celebrated their 9th anniversary in late March. On Instagram, Brittany shared a photo of the two and called the athlete her “favorite person.” The former soccer player wrote, “9 Years with my Favorite Human. Love You Lots!!” As for when the couple will finally tie the knot, Brittany hinted earlier this year that they’ve set a date and location for a 2022 wedding on Instagram Stories, but did not divulge any more details.

Until then, though, the two will continue to live it up with baby Sterling!