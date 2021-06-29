‘That So Raven’ Star Kyle Massey Charged With Felony For Immoral Communication With Minor

Kyle Massey, 29, is facing a felony charge for allegedly sending pornographic content to a 13-year-old girl in Dec. 2018 and Jan. 2019.

That’s So Raven actor Kyle Massey, 29, has been charged with one felony for allegedly sending explicit texts and videos to a 13-year-old girl, according to TMZ and Variety. Kyle was reportedly charged with one count of immoral communication with a minor on June 14 in King County, Washington. He failed to show up for his arraignment on June 28, Variety reported. HollywoodLife reached out to Kyle’s rep but has not heard back.

The charge against Kyle stems from a 2019 civil lawsuit against Kyle, in which the underage victim sued the Disney Channel alum for $1.5 million for allegedly sending the pornographic content via Snapchat during the months of December 2018 and January 2019, People reported at the time. The lawsuit also revealed, according to the magazine, how Kyle and the 13-year-old met. She claimed she met Kyle over a decade ago at Universal City in California while with her mother. The young girl was interested in pursuing an acting career, according to the lawsuit, and Kyle stayed in touch, reportedly offering to help the teen. He also “held himself out as a father figure” to her, the lawsuit claimed. They resumed speaking again in Nov. 2018, and Kyle allegedly offered the teen a place to stay with him and his girlfriend while he planned to help her find an agent for her acting career.

People went on to report that, according to the lawsuit, a month after resuming communication, Kyle reportedly added the teen on the picture, video, and text app Snapchat. In the lawsuit, the teen claimed that after Kyle added her on Snapchat, he sent her “numerous sexually explicit text messages, images, and videos.”

Kyle was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and rose to fame on That’s So Raven, which aired from 2003 to 2007. He also starred in the spinoff Cory in the House from 2007 to 2008. He competed on reality television competition Dancing with the Stars as well.