Watch

Larsa Pippen’s Lips Get Major Attention From Fans As She Blows A Kiss In New Video

Larsa Pippen
RHTY/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Larsa Pippen arrives at Paris Hilton's house to celebrate her 39th birthday party in Los Angeles. 21 Feb 2020 Pictured: Larsa Pippen. Photo credit: iamKevinWong/Photog Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA614645_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Larsa Pippen stuns in a skintight black mini dress as she poses by her luxury Porsche car at her Miami mansion. The reality star, 46, has made headlines of late after striking up a romance with Minnesota Timberwolves basketball player Malik Beasley, 24. 08 Jan 2021 Pictured: Larsa Pippen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA725244_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Larsa Pippen looks sexy in a red mini dress as she is seen leaving Prime 112 restaurant with a friend in Miami. The reality star, 46, had no comment when asked about her relationship with NBA star Malik Beasley, whose wife filed for divorce after seeing photographs of the couple holding hands. Beasley, 24, posted very public comments on Larsa’s Instagram account, including: 'I just want to take you on a date and treat you like a queen.' Larsa was spotted walking hand-in-hand with the Minnesota Timberwolves point guard on a trip to a mall near her Miami home. The estranged wife of Scottie Pippen was dressed in a revealing outfit, flashing a generous amount of side boob in a plunging sleeveless black bodysuit. The PDA-packed outing is said to have 'blindsided' Beasley’s wife Montana Yao, who learned of the new romance when she saw the photos online. The 23-year-old model, the mother of his only child, has since filed for divorce. 04 Dec 2020 Pictured: Larsa Pippen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA719308_022.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Former Chicago Bull's basketball player Scottie Pippen's wife Larsa Pippen pictured leaving Bal Harbour in Miami.Larsa was pictured looking trendy in a PrettyLittleThing black jersey Long sleeve Mark bodycon dress.Pictured: Larsa PippenBACKGRID USA 25 NOVEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
News Writer

Larsa Pippen showed off her picture perfect pout in a new video she shared to her Instagram account! Take a look at the post that the reality TV personality posted to social media. 

Larsa Pippen has seriously been serving on Instagram as of late, and her latest post was just as good as the ones that came before! The Real Housewives of Miami alum, 46, took to the social media platform on Thursday, June 24 and shared a sassy little clip of herself. In the footage, Larsa was totally decked out in a green, snakeskin ensemble and had her full hair and makeup done. Just take a look a the post below!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Larsa Marie Pippen (@larsapippen)

The clip also featured Larsa tussling her stunning blonde locks and eyeing up the camera. Larsa’s eyes were perfectly done with bold eyeshadow and mascara. Of course, the main focal point of the video clip were Larsa’s plump lips. Larsa even blew her fans a kiss during the video, which her admirers went crazy over. “Lips look bigger,” one fan noticed of Larsa’s plumper lips.

One fan even wrote that they “wanna look like her,” in reference to Larsa. Other fans and famous friends said Larsa looked “Lovely” and like a total “babe.” The video, which featured the opening to Drake‘s song “Signs,” was truly a perfect addition to Larsa’s Instagram Grid. But her game on the social media platform has been very strong for quite some time.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Larsa Marie Pippen (@larsapippen)

Prior to the video she posted on June 24, Larsa proved that she is still the reigning bikini queen with the above post on May 26. In the photo, fans could see Larsa posing in a pink string bikini with a floral design. The mother-of-four stood atop a luxurious yacht while showing off her summertime look. “Woke up counting my blessings,” she began the caption to her post. “Hope your day is full of love and light,” she concluded, adding the hashtag “yacht life.” Fans have been loving Larsa’s social media content and we cannot wait to see more from her in the future!