Larsa Pippen’s Lips Get Major Attention From Fans As She Blows A Kiss In New Video

Larsa Pippen showed off her picture perfect pout in a new video she shared to her Instagram account! Take a look at the post that the reality TV personality posted to social media.

Larsa Pippen has seriously been serving on Instagram as of late, and her latest post was just as good as the ones that came before! The Real Housewives of Miami alum, 46, took to the social media platform on Thursday, June 24 and shared a sassy little clip of herself. In the footage, Larsa was totally decked out in a green, snakeskin ensemble and had her full hair and makeup done. Just take a look a the post below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Larsa Marie Pippen (@larsapippen)

The clip also featured Larsa tussling her stunning blonde locks and eyeing up the camera. Larsa’s eyes were perfectly done with bold eyeshadow and mascara. Of course, the main focal point of the video clip were Larsa’s plump lips. Larsa even blew her fans a kiss during the video, which her admirers went crazy over. “Lips look bigger,” one fan noticed of Larsa’s plumper lips.

One fan even wrote that they “wanna look like her,” in reference to Larsa. Other fans and famous friends said Larsa looked “Lovely” and like a total “babe.” The video, which featured the opening to Drake‘s song “Signs,” was truly a perfect addition to Larsa’s Instagram Grid. But her game on the social media platform has been very strong for quite some time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Larsa Marie Pippen (@larsapippen)

Prior to the video she posted on June 24, Larsa proved that she is still the reigning bikini queen with the above post on May 26. In the photo, fans could see Larsa posing in a pink string bikini with a floral design. The mother-of-four stood atop a luxurious yacht while showing off her summertime look. “Woke up counting my blessings,” she began the caption to her post. “Hope your day is full of love and light,” she concluded, adding the hashtag “yacht life.” Fans have been loving Larsa’s social media content and we cannot wait to see more from her in the future!