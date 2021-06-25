Halle Berry Glows In Sunlit Selfies As BF Van Hunt Gushes Over Her ‘Beauty’ & ‘Intelligence’

Van Hunt is so in love with girlfriend Halle Berry! The musician shared a series of stunning selfies of Halle posed outdoors, capturing the gorgeous natural sunlight.

Halley Berry, 54, was glowing in some new makeup free selfies. Her boyfriend Van Hunt, 51, posted the photos to his own Instagram account on Thursday, June 24 with a poignant caption. “Some meet her and speak only of her beauty, but intelligence and storytelling will mark her stay,” the musician penned, adding a hashtag for her Netflix Bruised and the words “#CongratulateHerNow.” As always, Halle stunned in the photos as she posed in a forest with the sun shining down behind her. She kept her highlighted hair in a loose ringlet curl, staying casual in a charcoal gray hoodie and matching t-shirt. It’s so sweet to see Van sharing sweet words about his leading lady a year into their romance.

Bruised — which she also stars in — marks Halle’s directorial debut. In the film, the Academy Award winner plays disgraced mixed martial arts fighter Jackie Justice who has to take on the largest challenge of her career: taking on a rising MMA star while also parenting her 6-year-old son. Halle previously talked about her excitement about a “turning point” for female directors after working on the project. “I’m more encouraged that as women, we are feeling confident enough to tell our stories. And there is a place for us to tell our stories. For so long, our experiences have been told narratively through the guise of men,” she said to Variety in 2020.

Halle’s complexion was absolutely on point in the photos, likely thanks to her strict skincare regimen. The actress, who is mom to kids Nahla, 13, and Maceo, 7, previously shared her step-by-step routine on Instagram. “I love a good facial, and skincare has been a big part of my regime since I was 16. I do it twice a day religiously and never miss a day,” she explained of how she keeps her flawless face. From there, she showed off her go-to cleanser, exfoliator, mask and her ultimate go-to product (or, as she says, that “good good”): The Lactic Acid Hydrating Serum by Olga Lorencin Skincare.

“This is my favorite part…when you give your skin a nice drink. I like for my skin to drink a good dose of lactic acid, which sloths off the dead skin…you have to start with good skin,” she said to her millions of followers, also sharing another crucial piece of advice. “Cleansing is really important, you have to do it morning and at a night..when you cleanse, you have to rub vigorously and rub in upward motions as that will serve you well in your later years,” Halle said.