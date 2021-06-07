Halle Berry, 54, Sunbathes In A Bikini On The Beach: ‘Yes, Please’

Halle Berry totally stunned her social media followers with a brand new bikini pic! Check out the photo of the beloved actress relaxing on the picturesque beach!

Halley Berry was the picture of summer relaxation in a new photo she shared to social media on June 7! In the snap, which she posted to Twitter and Instagram, Halle could be seen reclining on the sand at the beach, as waves came in with the tide. The stunning Oscar winner, 54, turned her gaze away from the camera, as she looked out toward the shoreline.

The fitness fanatic looked so comfortable in her multi-color two-piece, which featured a string, halter top and bottoms with a gold accent at her hip. Halle’s long locks effortlessly cascaded down her shoulders, and the star looked totally serene. “If it requires a bikini, my answer is always yes please!” Halle captioned the photo.

Fans totally loved the picture, and took to the comment section to fawn over Halle’s latest post! One fan left the hashtag “ageless” in the comment section, while a string of other fans and followers left heart and fire emojis in equal measure. The mother-of-two has totally become a social media maven over the past year, and she’s allowed fans to see a totally different side of herself!

Along with some seriously sexy snaps, Halle has also given her longtime admirers a look into her skincare routine, the books that she’s been reading, and even her love life. Indeed, Halle has been posting about her BF of nearly one year, Van Hunt, quite a bit on social media. But it’s safe to say that fans are totally loving the content.

On May 22, Halle took to Instagram and left a sexy video featuring the actress pouring a glass of red wine, rocking a fierce hat, and even sporting some glittering heals. The video also featured the song “Leave The Door Open,” by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Silk Sonic, which you can see above! “You know what time it is…[Van Hunt],” she captioned the clip. Whether she’s working a two-piece, or giving fans a look into her life with her love, fans just cannot wait to see what Halle Berry shares next!