Halle Berry, 54, Rocks A Crop Top & Shorts To Workout For New Sweaty Betty Campaign — Pics

Fitness queen! Halle Berry showed off some sexy athleisure looks while posing for photos in a new campaign for her Sweaty Betty line of fitness apparel.

Halle Berry already has her own wellness brand, Re-Spin, and now, she has a limited edition clothing line in the lifestyle field, too! The actress teamed up with Sweaty Betty to create her line, which features 22 pieces that were inspired by “boxing and Japanese jiu-jitsu.” The looks are a mixture of both “technical and lifestyle pieces,” and Halle modeled a bunch of them before the launch on May 18.

One look featured Halle in a black matching set, which included bike shorts and a crop top. The high waisted shorts allowed for just a small section of the 54-year-old’s midsection to be on display, and she looked fierce by completing the look with matching black sneakers. A second all-black look included leggings and another black crop top. Halle went makeup-free to pose for photos in the ensemble, while also wearing bandages around her hands like a true boxer. Her hair was styled in waves with some braids added in throughout.

There was also a comfortable and casual off-white outfit, including loose-fitted shorts and a matching pullover jacket. Halle paired this look with a grey beanie and sneakers with black laces. The ensemble is perfect for keeping comfortable while taking a quick trip outside to run errands and still looking stylish.

“I wanted to create a collection for my busy lifestyle,” Halle explained. “I can throw on these pieces, wear them all day, and still look put together.” The purpose of the pieces in Halle’s collection is that they’re meant for more than just working out. “Each piece is reflective of Berry’s personal style and offers wearers a flattering fit while retaining its fashion appeal; highlighting the multifaceted yet practical appeal seen throughout,” according to Sweaty Betty. The collection launches on May 18, with a second expected in October.