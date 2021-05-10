Halle Berry Shares Gorgeous Throwback Pic From Her Pregnancy On Mother’s Day

Halle Berry took time on Mother’s Day to reflect on the ‘wondrous miracle’ of her pregnancies and being a mom. See her touching message and gorgeous throwback photo!

Halle Berry used Mother’s Day as a time of thoughtful reflection. The beloved Oscar winning actress, 54, took to Instagram on May 9 and shared a never-before-seen throwback photo from one of her pregnancies. In the post, Halle took a photo of the throwback image, which prominently featured Halle’s growing baby bump, as she fashioned a monochromatic ensemble and sun hat during her day at the beach.

Far more gorgeous and moving than her photo, however, were the words that Halle wrote as the caption. “I’ll never get over the wondrous miracle of growing a life inside my body as I’ve never felt more myself than when I was carrying my two children,” Halle began the caption to her touching Mother’s Day post.

“Motherhood is a real privilege. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers of the world,” she wrote, adding a heart emoji. Fans absolutely adored the message and photo, and fawned over both in the comment section to her post! “Happy Mother’s Day Halle,” actor Mario Lopez wrote. Another of Halle’s famous pals totally agreed with her caption, calling motherhood the “best gift ever.”

As longtime fans of the stunning star know, Halle is the mother of two youngsters — a son and daughter. She gave birth to her first child, daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry, in 2008 and shares her with former partner Gabriel Aubry. Roughly five years later, Halle gave birth to son Maceo Robert Martinez in 2013. She shares her youngest with former husband Olivier Martinez.

Halle has always been incredibly protective of her son and daughter, and rarely posts about them on social media. On April 1, however, the star took to Instagram and shared a touching photo, featuring the actress wrapping her arms around her two kiddos. “The moments that matter most,” she captioned the image. It’s so clear that being a mom is a treasured part of Halle’s life, and fans cannot wait to see what she shares in the years to come!