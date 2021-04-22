Halle Berry Looks Adorable In Face Mask As She Recommends Book Promising Readers ‘Younger Skin’

While snuggling in bed with a face mask on, Halle Berry revealed a book that ‘ lays out a four-week plan’ to help readers see how diet affects their faces.

For Halle Berry, self-care looks like relaxing in a nourishing face mask while tucked in bed with an educational book. But the secret behind the 54-year-old star’s seemingly age-defying appearance goes way behind a simple face mask. The book Halle was holding in the cute selfie below, which the Catwoman star posted to Instagram on April 21, was Dr. Nigma Talib‘s book Younger Skin Starts in the Gut.

Halle explained why she was encouraging fans to check out this book as part of her “#HBbooksfrombed” series on Instagram, which she has been running for several years. “It’s time for #HBbooksfrombed! For anyone who wonders if what we eat shows on our face, i’ve got the book for you. Younger Skin Starts in the Gut by the @drnigmatalib lays out a four-week plan that will change the way you think and feel about food and you will discover how it affects your body… Especially your face! If you want an interesting and informative read, give it a go. Happy reading,” Halle captioned her bedtime selfie.

The book calls for readers to really examine their diets and see if it’s speeding up the aging process on their skin. Author Dr. Talib targets four common problem areas — gluten, wine, sugar and dairy — and explains how these food groups can affect your appearance. Halle’s not the only celebrity who has picked up skincare knowledge from this book! Another ageless beauty, Penelope Cruz, is a fan of this book as well; she said it “pinpointed exactly what my body needed to give me the optimal glow,” according to the book’s Amazon page.

Fans know that Halle takes her skincare seriously. The Grammy-winning actress even demonstrated her “4 step at-home facial routine” to Instagram followers on March 20, which entailed cleansing, exfoliating, using a face mask and moisturizing.

Halle also shared one of her “all time favorite skincare tools” in an Instagram video on Feb. 1: FLAWLESS Cleanse, a cleansing brush with a silicone head that’s only $40. You can watch Halle incorporate the brush in her morning cleansing routine in the video above!