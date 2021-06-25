Brittany Matthews Shows Off Intense Workout Of Squats & More 4 Months After Giving Birth

Patrick Mahomes’ fiance Brittany Matthews has given fans a look at her workout routine, sharing a video from her home gym just 4 months after welcoming her daughter.

Brittany Matthews, 25, is looking happier than ever! The new mom welcomed her first child, Sterling Skye Mahomes, with football player Patrick Mahomes in February, and is back in the gym working on her fitness. The certified trainer gave fans a glimpse at her gym routine, which involved squats, rows, and plenty of weights. “Full Body Werkkkkkkkk,” she captioned the clip, noting that she did “10-15 reps, 3-4 Rounds.” In the June 24 video, Brittany rocked a black crop top and high waisted cheetah print leggings, along with orange trainers.

Fans were quick to jump into the comments section, with many thanking her for serving up some workout inspo. “Thank you for posting ! Encouraging for those that need to step up our own workouts! Love the full body Workout when short on time,” one follower commented, while another wrote, “Thank you for posting! Needed gym inspo today.” A fans would know, she and Patrick, who she’s been with for nine years, welcomed a baby girl on February 20.

The couple were absolutely thrilled to share the news with their fans, with Brittany taking to Instagram on February 21 to share an adorable photo of the couple’s hands tenderly grasped by their sweet baby girl. “Sterling Skye Mahomes. 2/20/21 6lbs 11oz,” the caption read, revealing their daughter‘s name. In the months since, the pair have been sharing glimpses of the bub, however Brittany told fans she wouldn’t be going overboard with baby content.

“We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right. I know the Internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her,” Brittany wrote. The couple are high school sweethearts — although though they went to different colleges, they made their relationship work long distance and the rest, as they say, is history. They now own a home in Kansas City and even got engaged in September 2020, just weeks before announcing that they were expecting their first child together.