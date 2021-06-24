Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 3, Channels Princess Belle While On ‘Palace Visit’ In France — Photo

Serena Williams’ daughter, Olympia, couldn’t have looked cuter while visiting Château de Versailles in Paris! See the adorable three-year-old wearing her Princess Belle dress for her day of sightseeing!

Serena Williams‘ precious three-year-old daughter with husband Alexis Ohanian looked just like royalty during her day out in Paris on June 23! Olympia Ohanian was captured in a new photograph on Instagram channeling Princess Bell of Beauty and the Beast just outside the walls of Château de Versailles in Paris. The youngster of the 23-time Grand Slam champion, 39, and Reddit co-founder, 38, looked absolutely too cute, holding the pleats of her dress and smiling for the camera. Just take a look at the photo below!

Along with her golden-yellow dress, Olympia wore some cute little shoes to match with her royal garb, which was positively picture perfect for her day of sightseeing in Paris! “Palace visit,” the caption to the post read. Fans and famous friends alike fawned over the photo. Olympia’s aunt, Venus Williams, left a cute little queen and heart emoji, while Serena Williams’ longtime tennis BFF, Caroline Wozniacki, called Olympia a “little princesse.”

Although Olympia isn’t technically a princess, she is definitely tennis royalty! The youngster has been working on her tennis game, just like her inspiring mama, for quite some time. She even got a practice session in with Serena while the tennis great is preparing for Wimbledon. But while Serena’s been working hard on the court, Olympia has been sightseeing more than any three-year-old in the world.

Prior to gracing the sight of Versailles, Olympia spent some time at the Muséum national d’Histoire naturelle. During her time at the museum, Olympia sported an adorable floral dress, and gazed up at the skeleton of a mammoth! She’s been having so much fun traveling the world with her mom and dad, as Serena continues to compete at the highest level of her sport! Fans cannot wait to see what adventures Olympia has while in London for Wimbledon, which begins Monday, June 28.