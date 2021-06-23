Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 3, Looks Adorable In Floral Dress While Visiting Museum In Paris

Serena Williams’ three-year-old daughter, Olympia, looked too cute while checking out the Muséum national d’Histoire naturelle in France! Check out the precious photo!

While Serena Williams has been hard at work preparing for Wimbledon, her daughter, Olympia, has been hitting up some of the coolest museums in France! The adorable three-year-old daughter of the 23-time Grand Slam champion, 39, spent a day at the Muséum national d’Histoire naturelle while her mama was training at the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy. Olympia looked like she had an amazing time at the museum. Just check out the photo below!

In the latest pic posted to the three-year-old’s own Instagram account, Olympia looked up at the skeleton of a mammoth. The artifact totally towered over Olympia, who tilted her head back to look all the way up! For her outing, Olympia sported the cutest little blue dress with a floral design, perfect for the warm temperatures in Europe.

Olympia has really been have an amazing time with her mama and papa on their latest global adventure! Prior to her trip to the museum, Olympia offered her dad, Alexis Ohanian, the inspiration he needed to be brave while jumping off a diving board and into the ocean! “Olympia, help me be brave,” the Reddit co-founder, 38, yelled back to his daughter, who safely watched with her mama.

“You can do it, Papa!” Olympia yelled to her dad. Just then, Alexis jumped right into the water to the total joy of his baby girl, who could be heard laughing up a storm! There’s simply no denying that the Williams-Ohanian household is so tightly knit. Alexis and Olympia absolutely love to travel around the world while Serena competes in tennis tournaments. And they’ll surely be in the crowd for the upcoming third Grand Slam of the season!

The Championships, Wimbledon, begins Monday, June 28. The grass court tournament is one that Serena has performed incredibly well in, making it to the 2018 and 2019 finals and winning seven Wimbledon singles titles thus far! The tournament was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the green grass is ready to see some tennis, and Olympia will surely be there to watch each match her mama plays!