Stephen Amell Breaks Silence After Reportedly Getting Kicked Off Plane Over Fight With Wife

‘Arrow’ star Stephen Amell is setting the record straight after a report claimed he got kicked off a flight for yelling at his wife.

Stephen Amell and his wife, Cassandra Jean Amell, “got into an argument” while “on a Delta flight from Austin to LA” on June 21, the Arrow star confirmed on Twitter on June 23. His big reveal came after a report by Page Six claimed the fight got so bad that he was “forcibly removed” from the plane. Stephen is now saying that part never happened.

“I was asked to lower my voice and I did,” Stephen wrote on his social media page. “Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately.” He also explained that he got another flight home just a few hours later on another airline.

I rebooked myself on a Southwest flight 2 hours later and traveled home without any further issue. I let my emotions get the better of me, end of story. Must be a slow news cycle. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) June 23, 2021

Even though Stephen didn’t share details about what he and his wife were arguing over, he did seem to regret the quarrel. “I let my emotions get the better of me, end of story,” he wrote in another tweet. Cassandra Jean, however, hasn’t yet said anything about her husband getting removed from the plane or the argument that had him yelling.

A spokesperson for Delta wouldn’t confirm that Stephen caused any issues on this flight of theirs, but they told Page Six the flight had an “eight minute departure delay after an unruly customer was deplaned from the aircraft prior to departure.” Despite the hold up, the flight landed in Los Angeles ahead of schedule.

Cassandra Jean and Stephen have been married for almost nine years and they share a 7-year-old daughter together. An actress herself, she’s appeared in Arrow and Supergirl, which is also a part of the “Arrowverse,” as the comic book character Nora Fries.

Flight delays aside, Stephen has kept busy since Arrow ended in January 2020. The actor stars in the upcoming wrestling drama Heels on Starz. Heels is set to premiere on August 15, where Stephen will play Jack Spade opposite Alexander Ludwig.