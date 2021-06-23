‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With Sexy Bikini Photo Shoot

Porsha Williams looked fantastic posing for photos in an itsy-bitsy black bikini, as she celebrated her 40th birthday!

If you got it, flaunt it — and Porsha Williams knows that she’s got it! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star celebrated her big 4-0 birthday on June 22, and showed off her stellar beach body in a black bikini in a photo on Instagram for all to see. Standing next to a balloon arch with black, white, and gold balloons, the reality star captioned the sultry pic, “Hello 40 #BirthdayGirl,” along with a confetti emoji. Doesn’t she look great!

“Happy Birthday, my love. Let’s get this party started,” her fiancé, Simon Guobadia, commented on the sexy pic, clearly liking what he saw in the photo. Meanwhile, her former Real Housewives co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 43, added, “Happy Birthday Beautiful!! Welcome to the 40’s club,” along with a red heart emoji. Whoever said your 20’s are the only best years of your life never met these gorgeous women!

Even though her birthday wasn’t officially until June 22, Porsha treated herself to an early birthday getaway days before, by flying down south to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with Shamea Morton and Yandy Smith-Harris. She uploaded pictures of the fun-filled girls’ trip to her Instagram account, captioning an image of the three women as they stood on a yacht, “Triple Threat,” including the hashtags #BirthdayBehavior and #ThisIs40.

Turning the significant 4-0 is not the only major milestone Porsha has coming up in summer 2021. Production on her new three-part limited series special for Bravo, which will focus on her life and family, begins filming later in the summer. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her fiancé, who got engaged on May 10, also have their three — yes, three! — weddings to start planning. During an interview with Dish Nation on May 26, Porsha revealed that the elaborate wedding plans are so that Simon’s cultural customs are also represented. “[Simon’s] African so we will have our native law and custom ceremony and a regular wedding, and then we’ll have another wedding at one of the houses that are out of the country,” she said.

Porsha’s relationship with Simon got off to a rocky start, as fans speculated that she had something to do with his divorce from his ex-wife and RHOA newcomer, Falynn Guobadia. However, Falynn quickly squashed any rumors of bad blood during an interview with Adam Newell on June 11. “No, no one has that power over my life, my husband’s life, and our marriage,” she explained. “However, Simon and I were the ones who are married to one another; we’re the ones who created a family together and built a life with one another. I blame both of us. He’s to blame, I am to blame, and that is all. Whatever came after that. I’m not saying it was right. I’m not saying it was wrong. But no. No one has that power besides Simon and I.”