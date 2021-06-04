Porsha Williams Cuddles With Fiancé Simon Guobadia’s Daughter On Boat Ride With PJ

Porsha Williams spent bonding time with the daughter of her new fiancé, Simon Guobadia! The ‘RHOA’ star’s 2-year-old daughter, PJ, also joined the girls’ boating trip, which they all wore matching red swimsuits for.

It looks like Porsha Williams, 39, is already getting close to her fiancé’s daughter! Nearly a month after Porsha surprised The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans with news of her engagement to Simon Guobadia, the Bravo star spent a day out in Miami’s ocean with Simon’s daughter Ximena, 8, along with her own daughter Pilar “PJ” Jhena, 2. The trio had a fun girls’ day while sailing on a yacht, which called for some outfit coordination: all three rocked red swimsuits!

Porsha stunned in an asymmetrical bikini, while her daughter looked adorable in a polka dot swimwear set (which coordinated with Porsha’s dotted headband). Ximena looked so cute as well! Porsha posed with the girls for two sweet photos taken on the yacht, where they were also joined by Porsha’s BFF and RHOA “guest” Shamea Morton, 39, and other friends.

Porsha recently celebrated the 57th birthday of her fiancé, although her birthday shoutout did face some controversy on June 2. Simon was still married to Falynn Guobadia when he met his wife’s RHOA co-star, Porsha, during filming for Season 13 of the Bravo show. One day after Porsha announced that she was engaged to Simon following a month of dating, Falynn revealed that the divorce was not yet finalized.

However, Porsha clarified in her own Instagram post that she struck up a romance with Simon in April, which would be a few months after he filed for divorce in January (according to what Porsha wrote in the Instagram post below). “I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them,” Porsha added, referring to the complicated situation between Simon and Falynn, whom she said she’s “not friends” with despite their time on TV together. Porsha also reported that the divorce was already “settled.”

Porsha also revealed what this means for her daughter PJ, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley. “Simon and Dennis are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ. Two black men stepping up and being amazing people-let’s praise them!!!!,” Porsha wrote at the time.

While Porsha continues to face criticism over this new chapter in her love life, she is paying no mind to the hate. She has three upcoming weddings planned with Simon, in addition to a “funeral for the haters,” she teased in an Instagram post on May 25.