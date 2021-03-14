‘RHOA’ Recap: Porsha Williams Cries After Dennis McKinley Brags That He’s ‘Single AF’

Following Cynthia’s wild bachelorette party, Porsha’s on-again/off-again boyfriend, Dennis McKinley, declared he’s ‘single AF’.

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley had a long-awaited sit down to discuss the future of their relationship during the March 14 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. And as you can see in the video below, things didn’t go quite as well as we had hoped.

The emotional meet-up came after Dennis went on social media and said he’s “single AF”. He claimed it was retaliation after he heard she might be taking a date to Cynthia Bailey‘s wedding (she didn’t), but Porsha was upset with the fact that he chose to post that message soon after blogs started reporting that Porsha was one of the two cast members who allegedly had sex with the stripper. So from an outsider’s perspective, she felt as though Dennis’ message looked like a response to what was being reported.

“[He’s] sending all kinds of crazy signals. Like, don’t do that,” Porsha said in her confessional before she and Dennis ordered some food together at a restaurant. He then made a joke about her age, and she got all hung up on the fact that he called her forty. “I’m not forty,” she clapped back.

He then told her she’s acting immature just like she does when it comes to their relationship, but she accused him of the same for “telling the world” that he’s “single AF”. She said they’re “broken up”, so they should probably stop playing games with each other. And then he demanded that she explain why they broke up since he couldn’t remember.

“I just feel like little issues started getting bigger and bigger for me — I kept telling everybody that we were fine”, Porsha said, but after a while, it started “not sitting with me well,” she added. “If we didn’t have a baby — you and me probably wouldn’t even be talking anymore. Because you’d be f***ing over and me and I’d be over you,” she said before begging him to “move on” so they could finally find some peace.

At the end of the day, Dennis told Porsha that he wants her to be “happy”, and Porsha said that she only wants to move forward as healthy co-parents to their daughter, Pilar.

Meanwhile, Cynthia and Mike Hill‘s big day finally arrived — despite all the curveballs (ie. a pandemic and a hurricane) sent their way. So while one romance ended, another one blossomed — both even more than they already had.

