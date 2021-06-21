JoJo & Tanice Simmons Recall ‘Tough’ Televised Convo About Miscarriage: We Were ‘Heartbroken’

‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ stars JoJo & Tanice Simmons opened up about their heartbreaking miscarriage & documenting it on the show.

As JoJo Simmons and his wife Tanice prepare to welcome their second child, a boy, the couple opened up on the HollywoodLife Podcast about suffering a miscarriage and bringing awareness to the struggle. “It was definitely tough,” Tanice told HL. “We went through the hardest part of having to go through [the miscarriage] itself, but then telling the people we already told we were pregnant — that was the most hard.”

Tanice recalled the moment on this season of Growing Up Hip-Hop when she had to tell her sister-in-law, Vanessa Simmons, that she miscarried. “Having that moment again with Vanessa on camera was so tough. We tried to have a tough skin, but I think the discussion with the producers and them just letting us know other woman that go through this,” she explained. Tanice noted that after that episode, she started to receive messages from other women who have similar stories.

“To this day, so many women DM me and I don’t get to respond to each of them but I’m just so heartbroken that they have worse stories or similar stories and are still struggling to conceive. We’re just super thankful that we were able to after that,” she said. “For any mother or anyone out there who is trying to get pregnant, I commend you because it’s definitely a hard road.”

Now, the couple is just moments away from giving birth to their “rainbow baby,” which they both promise will be their last child. They already have daughter, Mia Kaylee Simmons, 5, and are excited to have one of each gender. “I said it before but I’m serious. Very serious,” JoJo said about not having anymore kids. “We want to still live and turn up! I just feel like two is good and we have the best of both worlds.”

As Growing Up Hip-Hop continues through season 6, fans are wondering if season 7 will include a documentation of the birth of the next Simmons baby! “You’re going to just have to keep watching the show to see!” the couple teased.

You can catch Growing Up Hip-Hop on WE tv, Thursdays at 9 PM ET!