Angela Simmons Teases ‘Tumultuous Love Life’ & Working Through Her ‘Heartbreak’

Angela Simmons opened up about her heartbreaks & current dating status as she discussed her new TV show on the HollywoodLife Podcast!

Angela Simmons, 33, launched her own show, Just Angela, on Aspire TV at the end of March. On the show, the entrepreneur uses her personal experiences in business, relationships, and life to inspire others to embrace the #GirlBoss mindset. Of course, what everyone wants to know is if the Growing Up Hip-Hop star is dating after her split from boxer Daniel Jacobs and former boyfriend Bow Wow! “I definitely talk a lot about love after a breakup and being in a relationship, not being relationship and kind of my process to help yourself heal,” she slyly dished on the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We all have been through breakups and heartbreaks and you know, I’m just helping people in this show get to the next spot, and at least giving you my advice on what that looks like over the years.”

Regarding her current love life status, Angela said “there’s a lot going on” in her relationships at the moment. “I want everyone to watch and see,” she teased. In August 2020, the Simmons Beauty founder went public with boxer Daniel Jacobs but then at the top of the new year, all traces of him were deleted from her social media. She also briefly dated Bow Wow, which was a fan-favorite storyline on Growing Up Hip-Hop.

When it comes to her discussions of love, loss and healing on Just Angela, Angela opened up more about the loss of her late ex Sutton Tennyson, who tragically died in a shooting in 2018. The couple split in in 2016, two months after Angela welcomed their child, Sutton Tennyson Jr. “I remember like yesterday when everything happened, when he passed, I had to go right into therapy because I couldn’t process it,” she told Hollywood Unlocked. “It was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m raising his son without him, I miss [him]’ – it was just so much on the table for me when it came to that and then my son has his name and I didn’t know how I was going to process even that. It just was so much. But, gratefully and thankfully, therapy had been very, very helpful to me. I went like two, three times a week after it happened and it really helped me just get to the other side because I was not there. I think for the first time in my life I felt numb.”

She continued, “My son does ask for his father, he does ask why he doesn’t have a father and that’s tough,. How do you tell a 4-year-old why his dad is not here? Other than he’s in heaven or he’s with God. These are things you tell a child who’s craving that father or that attention. I have never experienced something like that so close up and I did not ever think that I would have to raise a child alone…I’m strong but I have my days and my moments where I’m like ‘I miss him, I wish he could be here for his son and he would be so proud.’ My child’s father didn’t even get to see him speak.”

