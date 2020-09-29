Angela Simmons is putting in the work in the gym to build the body of her dreams — and she’s taking her fans along for her fitness journey.

Angela Simmons, 32, took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 29th to share a bikini pic and announce her plans to rebuild her “body, mind and soul.” The reality star turned beauty entrepreneur admitted in her caption that she’s struggled with a “constant battle of insecurities” and shared that she’s found a way to “grow past them.”

The star of Growing Up Hip Hop already looks amazing but she’s set a goal to get in even better shape and to do it the natural way. Next to her gorgeous bikini pic she wrote: “I’m only one week in !!! I’m rebuilding my body , mind and soul. Allow me to take you on my journey. I want to build out a very special program.”

The stunning star, who first became known thanks to her famous father Rev Run of Run-D.M.C. continued her caption: “Built Not Bought is a mind set. Any goal we want we can achieve. I’ve had a constant battle of insecurities growing up. But at some point we must own our flaws. Love them , and grow past them. I’m so excited to create a new program for you guys.”

Angela never mentioned her pro-boxer boyfriend Daniel Jacobs, 33, but it appears he might be influencing her to make boxing a part of her workout routine. In a video she shared to Instagram on September 26 she revealed that sparring is a form of “therapy” for her.

Angela and the champion boxer went Instagram official with their relationship back in August. She confirmed their romance when she shared a set of photos with Daniel that showed the pair holding hands before they attended a wedding together. She captioned her post “TKO,” in reference to the end of Daniel’s Instagram name, “Daniel Jacobs TKO.” He also shared a similar photo of the couple to his Instagram page that same day.

It didn’t take long for Angela’s close friend and former Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta costar Bow Wow to react to her new relationship. The “I’m A Flirt” rapper went on Instagram Live in August and explained that he was happy for his longtime friend. “[It] wouldn’t have been the right thing for her to do,” said Bow Wow about Angela possibly getting romantic with him. He also shared that he’s actually a big fan of the boxer.

The new relationship is Angela’s first serious love interest since her fiancé Sutton Tennyson was shot to death in November 2018. Tennyson was only 37-years-old when he was tragically murdered. Angela and Sutton shared a son together, 3-year-old Sutton Joseph. Daniel is also a parent — he shares an 11-year-old son, named Nathaniel, with his ex, makeup artist Natalie Stevens.