Lady Gaga Lounges In Bed With Diamonds In Her Mouth In Sexy New Selfie: See

Lady Gaga glowed as she posted a sultry picture of herself laying on a bed while biting onto a diamond on June 17.

Lady Gaga just slayed with another photo on the ‘gram. The singer, 35, posted an ultra seductive snap of herself to her Instagram on June 17 as she laid on a bed bit onto a sparkly diamond! Rocking her signature cat-eye makeup, Gaga gazed into the camera while wrapped in a piece of silver, metallic fabric and wearing a crystal choker. She captioned the photo with a few suggestive emojis: a champagne bottle, black heart emoji, and sleepy face.

Gaga — née Stefani Germanotta — got plenty of love in the comments from her fans! “Gorgeous!” one fan posted, along with a trio of fire emojis. “Te amo gaga,” another wrote in Spanish, translating to, “I love you” in english. Others wrote, “Born this way” — a reference to her 2011 album and song of the same name — and “obsessed with that liner queen.” They can say that again!

The beauty guru has been keeping busy lately, having just debuted her latest make-up collection The Bad Kid Vault from Haus Laboratories on June 13. The 16-piece, limited-edition arsenal includes products hand-picked by Gaga herself, including gel kohl and liquid liners to channel her signature cat-eye look. “Calling all the bad kids,” she captioned a promo video, highlighting the pigmentation and smooth application of the various products. “The BAD KID VAULT is available now on hauslabs.com for a limited time,” she teased.

Gaga was also recently featured on the Friends reunion special! She wore an eclectic ensemble inspired by Pheobe Buffay she joined Lisa Kudrow for a rendition of the song “Smelly Cat.” Dressed in a bright orange cardigan with red yarn around the collar and handcuffs, Gaga thanked the actress for playing a character that inspired her to be herself. “Can I just say something? Thank you for being the person for all of us on Friends… I don’t know if this is the right way to say it, but the different one or the one that was really herself,” she said to the Emmy award winning actress.