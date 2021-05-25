Jennifer Aniston & ‘Friends’ Cast Reveal If They Ever Hooked Up With Each Other — Watch

Did the cast of ‘Friends’ ever hook up — or were allowed to? Jennifer Aniston and her co-stars revealed if any ‘hooking up’ was secretly going on as they filmed the sitcom between 1994-2004.

The cast of Friends really lived up to their show’s name. “There was a rule that we had, it was really important to the six of us, that we kept a friendship, that we were friends,” Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the beloved ’90s-early 2000’s sitcom, told Access in a sit-down interview uploaded on May 25. Matthew, along with his male co-stars David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc, were being asked if there was a “rule” about hooking up with one another (the ladies — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow — were asked the same question in a separate interview).

“And If we were hooking up, if there was any strangeness going on…that might mess with things,” Matthew continued. “So we kept a friendship, and we did become really good friends. And we are really good friends to this day. And we kept that going.”

“We didn’t want to jeopardize any of the great relationships and friendships we were forming and had established,” David added, and Matt cut in to say he and his five co-stars were more like “siblings.” The men were then asked who would’ve made the best “pairing” among the cast — if this pact wasn’t in place, of course. “Me and Scwimmer,” Matt said!

Meanwhile, Jennifer, Courteney and Lisa didn’t recall such a no hooking up rule. “I don’t remember any pact,” Jen said, bewildered after hearing what her male co-stars said. Lisa pointed out that she “was engaged” (the actress married French advertising executive Michel Stern in 1995), while Courteney added, “It’s a smart idea, but I don’t remember actually talking about it.”

So the rumors can finally be squashed once and for all. This doesn’t mean the cast hasn’t dated any of its co-stars, though — as in the many guest stars who have appeared throughout Friends‘ 10-season run! Jennifer was once famously married to Brad Pitt, whom she actually listed as one of her favorite guest stars during the same interview above. She also dated guest stars Paul Rudd and Tate Donovan.

The six stars of Friends have been conducting interviews to get fans excited about the upcoming HBO Max reunion special for the show, which is premiering on May 27. This won’t be like a normal episode of television; the special is unscripted, and HBO Max teased in a statement from April of 2020 that there will be “loads of great surprises in store and lots of rare behind-the-scenes footage.” Cara Delevingne also made a cameo at the special being hosted by James Corden to model Rachel Green’s iconic pink bridesmaid dress, which you can watch in the reunion trailer above!