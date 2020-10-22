Act Fast Because Lady Gaga’s Makeup Brand, Haus Labs, Is Currently 50% Off

Run, don’t walk because Lady Gaga’s cosmetics line, HAUS LABORATORIES, is currently 50% off on Amazon & you can shop the sale right here!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Just in time for the holidays, Lady Gaga’s cosmetics line, HAUS LABORATORIES, is currently on sale for 50% off at Amazon! From eyeliners to lip liners, eyeshadows, palettes, lipsticks, and more, there are so many amazing products to choose from. Even better, all of the products in her makeup line are vegan and cruelty-free.

Get up to 50% off HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga right here!

While Gaga’s makeup line is affordable, to begin with, this 50% off sale makes all of her products even more affordable and prices range from $8-$25. You have to act fast though because this sale will not last forever and now is the time to shop the deal. Whether you want to treat yourself or you want to get someone a Christmas gift, hurry and head to the sale because it’s only running today!

1. HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga: LIQUID EYE-LIE-NER, Punk

Lady Gaga is always rocking a sexy cat-eye and now you can too, thanks to this liquid eyeliner in jet-black. It has a super precise and flexible felt-tip that gives you an accurate line every single time. It’s long-lasting and dries quickly which means it doesn’t smudge or fade and it stays in place all day long. $10, amazon.com

2. HAUS LABORATORIES By Lady Gaga: LE RIOT LIP GLOSS

This lip gloss is available in a whopping 31 colors ranging from neutral to bold. It leaves your lips with an ultra-high shine that’s lightweight, comfortable, and not sticky. It lasts all day so no need to reapply, but it is buildable if you want an extreme look. Either wear it alone or on top of a lipstick for an added shine. $9, amazon.com

3. HAUS LABORATORIES By Lady Gaga: HAUS OF COLLECTIONS

This is the ultimate Christmas gift to get someone! Included in the set is a pretty makeup bag, a liquid eyeshadow, a lip liner pencil, and a lip gloss. Even better, the set is available in 13 different colors so you can find the right one that suits you and your style. $24, amazon.com

4. HAUS LABORATORIES By Lady Gaga: GLAM ATTACK LIQUID EYESHADOW

If there’s one thing for sure about Lady Gaga, it’s that she’s always rocking some sort of dramatic makeup look and this liquid eyeshadow will help you get the dramatic look of your dreams. The shadow is available in 13 shimmer shades and four metallic hues, plus, it’s buildable so start off slow and then keep reapplying depending on how extravagant you want your look to be. $10, amazon.com

5. HAUS LABORATORIES By Lady Gaga: RIP LIP LINER

This lip liner is available in 16 fabulous colors and works well on all different skin tones. The liner leaves your lips with a matte, water-resistant finish so it stays on all day without smudging and you don’t have to worry about it fading if you eat or drink something. The best part is, you can wear it alone to make your lips look bigger or you can rock it with a lipstick or gloss to make your pout pop. $8, amazon.com

6. HAUS LABORATORIES By Lady Gaga: GLAM ROOM PALETTE NO. 1: FAME

We are loving this 10-shade eyeshadow palette because it’s the perfect product to take your look from day-to-night. It has the perfect mix of neutrals and bold colors so depending on your mood, you can switch up your look at any time. There’s a mix of matte, shimmer, metallic, and sparkly colors – all of which are buildable and highly pigmented. $17, amazon.com

7. HAUS LABORATORIES By Lady Gaga: SPARKLE LIPSTICK

We saved the best for last! Everyone knows that Lady Gaga loves a good bold red lip and this lipstick will help you achieve her exact look. The universal red lipstick works well with all skin tones and types, plus, it has a sparkly finish which makes it a great lip to rock around the holidays, for a fun night out, or for whenever you feel like wearing it! $10, amazon.com