Will Smith Trolled After Wife Jada Reminisces About Tupac Friendship With Poem He Wrote Her

After Jada Pinkett Smith shared an unreleased poem by her dear friend Tupac Shakur, fans teased Will Smith over his wife’s unending ‘affection’ for the late rapper.

“Will Smith is a multimillionaire still losing the affection of his wife to a man who died 25 years ago,” tweeted one fan shortly after Jada Pinkett Smith shared a never-before-seen poem written by her close friend, the late Tupac Shakur, on June 15. “Tupac Amaru Shakur would have been 50 midnight tonight!” Jada captioned the Instagram video showing the unreleased work. “Over the years, Pac wrote me many letters and many poems, and I don’t think this one was ever published – he had a song called ‘Lost Souls’…but I believe this was the original concept,” she said in the clip before reciting the poem. While it was a touching gesture from Jada to her late friend, some fans decided to troll her husband over her deep connection to Pac.

“Will Smith’s delivery every 2Pac birthday,” one tweeted, along with a truck labeled “PAIN.” Another added, “Will Smith just be minding his business then boom [Loudly crying face emoji] [Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat emoji].” “They say nice guys always finish last. Will Smith should’ve stayed a Bad Boy for life.” “Will Smith having to endure 20 years of 2Pac’s birthday….” another one tweeted, along with the “Will Smith’s tired eyes from the ‘entanglement’ episode of Red Table Talk’ meme.

Not everyone trolled Will over Jada’s celebration of her friendship with Tupac. “[People] are so insecure and immature it’s crazy,” tweeted one/” They are really tryna clown Will Smith?! How?! He is a solid king for allowing Jada room to love 2pac past this life and still loving her in this one. Love doesn’t just end bc a person dies [eyerolling emoji]. ppl so trash.”

One Twitter user shared a moment when, on an episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne tha God asked Will if he was ever jealous about Jada’s connection to Tupac. “Oh, f-ck yeah,” said Will. “That was in the early days. That was in the early days. That was a big regret for me, too, because I could never open up to interact with Pac. Because we had a little bit of a thing…they grew up together, they loved each other, but never had a sexual relationship, but they had come into that age when that was a possibility, and Jada was then with me. Pac had a little thing on that, but she just loved him. He was the image of perfection, but she was with the fresh prince.”

Jada and Tupac — who was killed in a drive-by shooting in 1997 when he was 25 years old – met on the first day of high school in Baltimore, according to People, and remained close until she walked away from the friendship when she felt his life was getting too dangerous. They were estranged at the time of their death, and she addressed this “complex relationship” in a 2019 episode of Red Table Talk. “We were an anchor for each other.”