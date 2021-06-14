Zooey Deschanel Gushes Over ‘Wonderful’ & ‘Supportive’ Boyfriend Jonathan Scott: ‘He’s Really There For Me’

Zooey Deschanel couldn’t help but show love for her boyfriend Jonathan Scott while talking to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview!

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are always commenting on each other’s Instagrams, collaborating on projects and publicly giving each other endless support on their many endeavors. The Elf actress opened up to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview about what makes their relationship work, especially with their busy schedules! “We’re just very supportive,” Zooey explained. “He’s just so nice and so kind. I always feel that he’s really there for me and it just makes me want to always reciprocate that and I’m very appreciative. He’s a wonderful person.”

The couple, who started dating after meeting each other on Carpool Karaoke in 2019, was able to spend a ton of time together during quarantine, the New Girl alum added. Now, as things begin to open, she admitted she’s excited for all of the shows and movies she’s been developing to pick up again. First up is Zooey’s ABC project, a reboot of the 1960s and ’70s hit show, Celebrity Dating Game.

“I think everyone now is kind of choosing their partner’s based on how they look, and I love that in this show, people are choosing based on what they say and how clever they are,” Zooey, who is also an executive producer of the ABC show, said. “Of course, they don’t have the advantage of seeing people’s body language, which I think is really important, but it’s really nice that they’re choosing people based on their answers, rather than what they look like.”

Along with her co-host Michael Bolton, Zooey is playing matchmaker for single celebrities, like Taye Diggs, Joey Lawrence, Iggy Azalea, Carson Kressley and Carmen Electra. “I honestly can’t think of anyone I’ve ever set up…” Zooey laughed about her matchmaking skills. “But Michael and I truly had so much fun.”

In addition to her TV career, the mom of two also spoke to HL about her new partnership with Merryfield, an app that allows shoppers to earn points and even money back when you shop better-for-you brands. “When I was pregnant with my first child, I really became aware how it important it was to make healthier choices, and it was very apparent to me that it felt like this was something only certain people were allowed the privilege doing — eating healthy,” Zooey explained. “You have to have access to information and access to a store with healthy food or a farmer’s market or time and space to grow food. I’ve been trying to open up access to healthier foods for people — Merryfield helps do that, rewarding people for making healthier choices for themselves and the planet.”

Be sure to tune in to Celebrity Dating Game with Zooey and Michael Bolton on June 14th at 10 PM ET on ABC!