Zooey Deschanel Looks So Different After Losing Her Iconic Bangs: See Photo

Zooey Deschanel showed ‘proof’ that she has a forehead by sharing a photo in which the ‘New Girl’ star had NO bangs. Even her boyfriend, Jonathan Scott, was freaking out.

Yes, Zooey Deschanel does indeed have a forehead. The New Girl star proved what seemed to be impossible in a photo that had thousands of fans do a double-take. “Proof I have a forehead,” the 41-year-old actress wrote over a selfie in which her bangs were gone.

It’s unclear if Zooey got a hair makeover or just brushed her curtain bangs behind her ears. But she was right: her forehead was right there, bangs-free. Even her boyfriend, Jonathan Scott, was taken aback. “Wait what!?,” the Property Brothers star commented.

Zooey Deschanel, bangs intact, with her boyfriend Jonathan Scott. [Instagram/@zooeydeschanel]

Others were just as confused as Jonathan. “I did not recognize that this was Zooey Deschanel until I looked at the username…,” one such person commented, while another person wrote, “I was legit scrolling and thought ‘who is this bangless individual who kind of looks like @zooeydeschanel’?” And many others insisted that a “bang-less” Zooey was the work of an editing program. “Definitely photoshop. Stop trying to lie to us,” another fan wrote, mimicking many others’ cries of “Photoshop.”

Others joked that they were looking at one of Zooey’s celebrity doppelgängers. “Okay Katy Perry nice try, bring Zooey back,” one such fan wrote. Ironically, Zooey did appear as the “Wrong Katy Perry” in Katy’s music video for “Not the End of the World.” But Katy and Zooey weren’t pulling off a Parent Act — people were indeed looking at Ms. Deschanel.

It’s a very rare sight to see Zooey without bangs. Her most iconic character, Jess, rocked bangs through all seven seasons of New Girl that aired between 2011-2018. Many of her other famous characters also rocked the same full forehead bangs (think Trillian in Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, and Summer in 500 Days of Summer).

Zooey did ditch the bangs for some on-screen roles, though. She underwent a complete hair makeover to star alongside Will Ferrell in Elf, in which she had no bangs AND was blonde! However, as you can see by fans’ reactions, it is still a very rare occurrence for Zooey to go without her forehead accessory. She even poked fun at this phenomenon by sharing a meme on her Instagram Story that read, “Seeing Zooey Deschanel without bangs and glasses, I finally get how nobody knew Clark Kent was Superman.”