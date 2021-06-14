Jonny Lee Miller Shops For Pastries In Rare Pics After His Visit From Ex Angelina Jolie

Jonny Lee Miller was spotted on a casual solo outing as he picked up breakfast in New York City less than 24 hours after his ex-wife Angelina Jolie was photographed visiting his apartment building with wine.

Jonny Lee Miller, 48, looked relaxed while going on a pastry run in the Big Apple after his visit from ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 46, on the morning of June 13. The actor was photographed walking with some pastry bags while wearing a white graphic T-shirt and black nylon pants during the solo outing. He also had on sunglasses and blue and orange sneakers as he strolled past cameras. Check out the pics HERE!

Jonny’s latest casual trip to a pastry shop comes less than 24 hours after Angelina was seen arriving at his $3 million apartment building in Brooklyn with an expensive bottle of Peter Michael Wine. She had a Louis Vuitton purse over her shoulder and was in a tan trench coat and gray face mask as she walking into the building. Reports say she stayed for around three hours before she was seen leaving.

Angelina’s visit comes 25 years after they got married. The former couple got to know each other on the set of their film Hackers in 1995 and started dating shortly after. Although they seemed inseparable and had a headline-making wedding that included a white shirt with Jonny’s blood on it for Angelina, they separated by 1997 and filed for divorce in 1999. It was the first marriage for both of them and the now mother-of-six later said she felt she lost her identity after they got hitched.

“It was weird to immediately be married, and then you kind of lose your identity. You’re suddenly somebody’s wife. And you’re like, ‘Oh, I’m half of a couple now. I’ve lost me’,” she told The New York Times. “We went on some morning show, and they threw rice on us and they gave us toasters. I was thinking, ‘I need to get myself back’.”

Since their split, Angelina went on to marry and divorce Billy Bob Thornton and Brad Pitt, whom she shares her kids with. Jonny was married to Michele Hicks for ten years.