Angelina Jolie Reportedly Visits Ex-Husband Johnny Lee Miller’s Apartment In NYC — See Pics

Angelina Jolie was photographed arriving at her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller’s apartment building while carrying a Louis Vuitton purse and an expensive bottle of wine.

Angelina Jolie, 46, turned heads on the night of June 11 when she was seen arriving to the building her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller, 48, lives in Brooklyn, NY. The actress was photographed wearing a tan trench coat and gray face mask as she carried a white Louis Vuitton purse over one shoulder during the outing. She also had an expensive bottle of Peter Michael Wine in one hand as she opened the doors of the residence with the other. Check out the pics HERE!

After reportedly staying at the apartment for around three hours, she was seen leaving through the same set of doors she arrived at around 10:30 pm. Jonny wasn’t seen until the next morning, when he went for a rainy job in the area while wearing a blue jacket with the hood over his head.

It’s not clear why Angelina went to Jonny’s residence but the visit comes five days after she arrived in the Big Apple for a birthday celebration with her all seven of her kids, who she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, Page Six reported.

The former lovebirds have a lot of history together so a rekindled romance or just a friendly relationship between them wouldn’t be too surprising. After meeting on the set of the 1995 film, Hackers, they started dating and ended up getting married in March 1996. They made further headlines when Angelina reportedly used her own blood to write his name on a white shirt she borrowed from him for their wedding.

Although the Angelina and Jonny seemed to be more in love than ever at the time, they ended up separating by 1997 and in 1999, they officially filed for divorce. They’ve remained friendly with each other and both romantically moved on – she went on to marry and divorce Billy Bob Thornton and Brad while he married and divorced Michele Hicks – but Angelina has previously expressed regret over their split. “Jonny and I never fought and we never hurt each other. I really wanted to be his wife. I really wanted to commit,” she told the Calgary Sun, according to The Mirror.