Angelina Jolie Grabs An NYC Hot Dog With Sons Pax, 17, & Knox, 12, After Brad Pitt Gets Joint Custody

Angelina Jolie and two of her kiddos, sons Pax and Knox, enjoyed the sunshine in New York City, as they took to the Upper West Side to get some hot dogs! Check out the sweet photos of the trio.

Angelina Jolie‘s birthday celebrations continued in New York City, when she and two of her children, 17-year-old Pax and 12-year-old Knox, took to the Upper West Side hot spot, Gray’s Papaya, to get some hot dogs! The trio was spotted enjoying the sunshine in the Big Apple on Tuesday, June 8, as they ordered some delicious treats at the beloved Big Apple shop. Angie and her two children looked super sweet and casual. You can see the photos here.

The Oscar-winning actress, who celebrated her 46th birthday on June 4, sported a high-waisted, gray, tweed maxi skirt that flowed to a few inches above her ankles. She paired the skirt with a casual cotton white T-shirt with a pocket square, and a set of taupe sandals. Pax and Knox also went casual with their looks, opting for T-shirts and long pants for the summery weather.

Angelina’s outing with her two sons comes after her ex, Brad Pitt, won joint custody of the former couple’s minor children on May 26. Judge John Ouderkirk ruled that the Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood actor, 57, would have increased time with his five minor children, including Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old Vivienne, along with Pax and Knox. The former couple’s eldest son, Maddox, is 19 years old, and therefore is not subject to the custody arrangement.

Brad and Angelina’s highly publicized custody battle has been ongoing since their split in 2016. Since that time, the two have been in and out of court, arguing their case with their respective legal teams. Prior to the recent ruling, Angelina filed a complaint with the court against Judge Ouderkirk, claiming that her teenagers were being barred from testifying.

It was never clarified what her teenagers testimony would entail. Angelina did, however, file documents (which were sealed) in March that alleged “proof and authority” supporting allegations of domestic violence against her former husband and partner. It’s clear now, though, that Angelina is cherishing every moment with her children, following the latest development in custody arrangements.