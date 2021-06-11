Christina Aguilera, 40, Makes Sweatpants Look Sexy With A Tight Top Ahead Of Vegas Return — Pics

If there’s one thing for sure about Christina Aguilera it’s that she can make anything look sexy – including sweatpants & her latest look featured sweats & a sexy skintight top!

Christina Aguilera, 40, always manages to make any outfit look sexy and that’s exactly what she did when she rocked a pair of navy blue sweatpants with a skintight, long-sleeve sheer blue top tucked in. She topped her look off with a pair of gray and black Nike sneakers, layered diamond necklaces, skinny black rectangular sunglasses, and a pair of thin silver hoop earrings. Christina posted a slideshow of her look on Instagram and captioned the photo, “it’s about time for my arrival. see you tonight, vegas @virginhotelslv.” Christina is set to headline a concert during Virgin Hotels Las Vegas’ “Unstopped Weekend Celebration” which is a four-day event. Other performers include Flo Rida and Mix Master Mike.

Christina is always making a casual outfit look sexy and just the other day she showed off her long, toned legs in nothing but an oversized sweatshirt with her face on it. She chose to wear the baggy crewneck with no pants and topped the look off with a pair of strappy black heeled sandals. Meanwhile, two months ago, Christina rocked almost the same exact outfit when she wore a pair of high-waisted pale yellow sweatpants with a skintight white long-sleeve top tucked in.

While sweatpants are super casual, Christina managed to make them look amazing and that has been a trend with celebrities lately. Another star who loves to dress up sweats is Rihanna, of course. The singer showed off her quirky style when she rocked a pair of green Brain Dead Dreams Sweatpants with a Miu Miu Cropped Lace Trim Cami, an R13 Sherpa Aviator Jacket, a Marni Striped Mohair Cardigan, Kuboraum X5 Sunglasses, Amina Muaddi Ursina Shoes, a Goyard PM Saigon Top Handle Bag, and Roseark Emerald Gold Cross Pendant.