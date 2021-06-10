Gigi Hadid & Baby Khai, 9 Months, Rock Matching Swimsuits In The Pool: See Sweet Pics

Gigi Hadid and her little girl are s pend ing mother – daughter quality time by the pool in matching green swimsuits.

Gigi Hadid, 25, and her beautiful nine-month-old daughter, Khai, spent, Thursday, June, 10th, in the model’s backyard, enjoying a quiet picnic and soaking in the sun, while playing by the pool. Khai was wearing an adorable checkered green, one-piece swimsuit with ruffled straps, while her mom wore a matching bikini top, accessorized with a beaded clasp necklace and gold earrings. Matching outfits already? So cute!

While Gigi tends to keep her personal life private, she does occasionally give a glimpse into her new model-mommy lifestyle. Last month, Gigi posted a Mother’s Day tribute on her Instagram account with photos of her and baby girl. “My best friend, purpose, muse, greatest pride & joy!,” she said in the caption. “I feel so lucky and inspired to be your mama, my Khai!! An old soul full of sunshine, you light up everyone’s days! Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”

The Maybelline model has been very forthcoming about her journey to motherhood, since giving birth almost a year ago. Early this year, while answering Twitter questions from fans, she revealed that even supermodels get morning sickness. Gigi credited her mom, Yolanda Hadid, with having helped her manage the nausea while at Paris Fashion Week. “I was so nauseous backstage,” she said. “But I learned I could kinda control it if I continuously ate, so my mom would pack me snacks before each show.”

Six-months after Gigi gave birth to her and Zayn Malik’s,28, first child together, she graced the cover of Vogue magazine in a beautiful floral print dress. She told the magazine that she knew there was “no way” she would be a size ‘0,’ but that she is a realistic thinker. “I know that I’m not as small as I was before, but I also am a very realistic thinker,” she said of her agreeing to shoot the cover of Vogue‘s latest issue. “I straight up was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll shoot a Vogue cover, but I’m obviously not going to be a size 0,’ nor do I, at this point, feel like I need to be back to that,” she said.

Motherhood has not slowed Gigi down one bit, with just one look at her instagram account, fans can see the supermodel gearing up to conquer the fashion world, with glamorous and body positivity. Baby Khai definitely has incredible idol to look up to, as she get older.