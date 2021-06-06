Gabrielle Union Is White Hot In Fitted Dress On Date With Husband Dwyane Wade At Nobu Malibu — Pics

Gabrielle Union has stunned in a tight white dress on a date night with Dwyane Wade, who also rocked a crisp white jacket. See the pics!

Gabrielle Union, 48, and Dwyane Wade, 39, looked picture perfect when they stepped out for a date night at Nobu Malibu. The actress rocked a figure-hugging white dress which put her hourglass figure on display, as she walked hand-in-hand with her NBA star beau. The pair were all smiles as they left the swanky Los Angeles restaurant on June 5, with Gabby accessorizing the long sleeve dress with a matching white handbag and white pumps.

She styled her raven tresses in a pin straight bob, and looked glam in bright red lipstick. Sticking to the color scheme, Dwyane wore a white jacket along with a black tee and black trousers with multi-colored sneakers. The outing comes just one week after the pair celebrated their daughter Zaya‘s 14th birthday. The proud parents of the teen took to Instagram to pay tribute to her on her special day.

Dwyane shared a video to his story on May 28 that featured an impressive setup for the festivities, including a red carpet and shiny silver streamers hanging off of a circular stand. “SOMEONE BIRTHDAY IS TOMORROW,” he captioned the clip, while Gabby posted a stylish pic of the birthday girl posing in a white long-sleeved top.

“Happy Birthday @zayawade. We [love] you so much and we are so proud of you! Keep shining my [love],” she wrote in the caption. Fans of the couple, and their sweet family, would know Zaya has been in the spotlight over the past year for being a role model in the transgender community. After she came out as trans, her dad Dwyane and step mom Gabrielle, shared that they fully support her

“Once Zaya, our 12-year-old, came home — originally Zion, born as a boy — and said, ‘Hey, I want to talk to you guys, I think going forward I’m ready to live my truth. I want to be referenced as she and her. I would love for you guys to call me Zaya.’ Internally, it’s now our job to go out and get information,” Dwyane said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Feb. 2020.