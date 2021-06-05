See Pics

Jason Derulo’s GF Jena Frumes Sweetly Cradles Son Jason King, 4 Weeks, In Orange Mini Dress

jena jason
BACKGRID
Editorial use only. Exclusive - Premium Rates Apply. Call your Account Manager for pricing.Mandatory Credit: Photo by S Meddle/ITV/REX/Shutterstock (9695676av)Jason Derulo'Lorraine' TV show, London, UK - 29 May 2018JASON DERULO - MY NEW SONG IS FOR THE WORD CUP, BUT IT'S ALSO A MESSAGE TO THE PRESIDENT.He’s one of the world’s biggest pop stars and now he’s heading to the World Cup. Jason Derulo joins Christine to talk about his official World Cup anthem Colours, writing his own film which he wants Will Smith to star in and lots more.SET UP VT OF JASON'S HITSCHAT
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Pop singer Jason Derulo and his pregnant girlfriend Jena Frumes have Friday night date night at Catch LA in West Hollywood, Pictured: Jason Derulo, Jenna Frumes BACKGRID USA 7 MAY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: TWIST / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Happy couple, Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes hold hands as they end their night with a Romantic stroll on the Beach in West Hollywood. The two love birds were seen earlier grabbing a bite with friends at Nobu.Pictured: Jason Derulo, Jena FrumesBACKGRID USA 23 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NEMO / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jason Derulo Latin American Music Awards, Arrivals, Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Oct 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Jason Derulo’s girlfriend Jena Frumes has been spotted with the couple’s newborn baby, nearly one month after she gave birth to the little boy.

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes are proud parents! Nearly one month after she gave birth to little Jason King, Jena was seen cradling the adorable newborn on June 3 in Los Angeles — see the pics here. The 26-year-old model was photographed on what appeared to be on the set of a photoshoot with her mini-me son, four weeks after she and the 31-year-old musician welcomed him into the world. In one snap, she was seen rocking a gorgeous orange mini dress, which put her toned and tanned legs on display.

jason

She also draped a white cardigan around her shoulders and smiled as she cradled the baby boy. In another pic, Jena’s taut midsection was on display in a white Calvin Klein sports bra and a pair of distressed denim jeans. She styled her curly blonde hair in loose curls, which were seen blowing in the wind.

It comes just weeks after revealed baby Jason was born on May 8. Jena captioned her post, “A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king. Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed 05/08/2021. I love you forever @jasonderulo.”

Just 11 days after giving birth, Jena shared a snap of herself with abs, as she posed for a mirror selfie wearing underwear and a crop top with nursing pads peeking out. Another snap showed baby Jason’s tiny hands clutching Jena’s fingers as he lied in his crib. Jena also shared photos from the hospital, showing her baby lying on her chest and her absolutely glowing in her hospital bed while waiting to give birth.

jason

The Cats star was also seen bonding with his mini-me by getting into a hospital bed next to Jena, shirtless, for some skin-to-skin contact. He shared a video from the day of his birth. “The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home. He’s so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother @jenafrumes,” the singer captioned the post.