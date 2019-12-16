Jason Derulo Admits His Bulge Was CGI’d Out Of ‘Cats’ After Instagram Removes Underwear Pic

He can’t stop talking about it — Jason Derulo went back to talking about his ‘bulge’ while promoting his upcoming movie, ‘Cats,’ and even revealed he believed the creative team behind the movie ‘CGI’d the d–k out!’

Jason Derulo, 30, is anything but modest. The “Trumpets” singer stopped by SiriusXM radio to chat with Andy Cohen on Andy Cohen Live about his forthcoming film role in Cats, the adaptation of the Stephen Sondheim Tony winning musical. “You’re in tights in Cats,” Andy shared his observation with the singer. “Which makes me think maybe they…” but before the host could even finish the thought, Jason jumped right in to say, “CGI’d the d–k out.” Naturally there was uproarious laughter after the statement, but Jason even shed further light on the lack of parts on display for Jason’s major film role.

The “Wiggle” hitmaker went on to explain that the creatives behind the film “did CGI the…I noticed that.” Andy, vexed by the whole idea, went on to ask, “You think that they airbrushed your penis out of the Cats [movie]?” Of course, Jason was more than certain. “125 percent,” he confessed. “I literally, I could see it in the trailer.” In fact, Jason went into further detail about how he and his co-stars had to wear leotards the entire time they were filming and how that left little to the imagination. “Rebel Wilson was talking about it on a show we were on and she was like, ‘Yeah we were all naked’ and the guy was like, ‘yeah and the anaconda pictures,’ and she was like, ‘I was around that for four months. I know exactly.'”

The anaconda pictures Jason’s co-star referenced actually created quite the debacle on social media! On Nov. 21, Jason shared a snap of himself, clad in only underwear, showing off his rippled abs and toned pectorals. While the draw may have been Jason’s fit body, all eyes went to one specific area and fans couldn’t help but notice in the comments. “What animal are you hiding in your pants?” a follower asked, to which Jason cheekily replied “anaconda.” Though the pic accrued a slew of ‘likes,’ Instagram didn’t particularly ‘like’ the snap as much.

The photo was eventually taken down, but Jason still went on to poke fun at the original. Only a few short weeks later, on Dec. 6, Jason shared an edited version of the pic, in which he changed his ‘anaconda’ to a footlong sub sandwich! “Is this better?” he joked in the caption along with a laughing emoji that had his followers equally amused. Although his full package isn’t on display in his upcoming movie, the latest revelations might just be enough for fans to check it out! Cats claws its way into theaters in time for the holidays on Dec. 20!